BBC News
An 18th Century Ethiopian crown has been returned home after being hidden in a Dutch flat for more than 20 years.
Ethiopian Sirak Asfaw, who fled to the Netherlands in the late 1970s, found the crown in 1998 in the suitcase of a visitor and realised it was stolen.
The management consultant protected it until he alerted a historian and Dutch police of his discovery last year.
On Thursday, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed received the crown, thought to be one of just 20 in existence.
In a tweet, Mr Abiy said he was grateful to Mr Sirak and the Dutch government for the return of the “precious crown”.
–
Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.