Ethiopian 18th Century Crown Returns Home From Netherlands

(Photo: @ABIYAHMEDALI/Twitter)

BBC News

An 18th Century Ethiopian crown has been returned home after being hidden in a Dutch flat for more than 20 years.

Ethiopian Sirak Asfaw, who fled to the Netherlands in the late 1970s, found the crown in 1998 in the suitcase of a visitor and realised it was stolen.

The management consultant protected it until he alerted a historian and Dutch police of his discovery last year.

On Thursday, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed received the crown, thought to be one of just 20 in existence.

In a tweet, Mr Abiy said he was grateful to Mr Sirak and the Dutch government for the return of the “precious crown”.

