Video: Queen of England in Ethiopia 1965

The Queen with Emperor Haile Selassie in Addis Ababa, 1965. (Getty Images)

Daily Express

Slow but extravagant – The unique way the Queen chose to travel Ethiopia

THE QUEEN is one of the most well-travelled monarchs in history, having spanned the globe as part of her royal tours. Though its no surprise she often flew by private jet or a chauffeured car, a new documentary reveals the extravagant mode of transport she once opted for during tour in Ethiopia.

As part of her royal duty, The Queen has travelled far and wide representing the United Kingdom. In fact, she has spanned the entire globe approximately 42 times during these travels.

It’s no surprise to hear that she spent numerous journeys in private jets, onboard the royal train or in chauffeured cars, however on a royal tour in 1965, the Queen chose to travel her destination another way.

As part of a new Channel 4 documentary exploring the secrets of the royal tour, insiders revealed the extravagant way the Queen travelled through Ethiopia.

While her method of transport was certainly luxurious, it was slow too.

“Progress was slow for the royal couple as they travelled in a state coach drawn by six white horses, flanked by 100 horsemen of the imperial bodyguard each of which wore a heavy lions main helmet.,” states the show’s narrator.

Read more and watch the video »

—

Related:

Watch: British Royal Visit To Ethiopia (1965)

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.