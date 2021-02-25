Spike Lee’s New Action Movie to Feature the Fictional Princess Zenebe of Ethiopia

Set in East Africa in 1928, the story follows the titular character, a roguish Black American gunslinger as he teams up with the elite warrior princess Zenebe of Ethiopia to rescue their kidnapped regent from an ancient evil. (Cinema Express)

Updated: February 24th, 2021

Spike Lee to back Netflix’s Gordon Hemingway & the Realm of Cthulhu

Academy Award-winner Spike Lee is set to produce director Stefon Bristol’s Gordon Hemingway & the Realm of Cthulhu for Netflix.

Based on an original screenplay by Hank Woon, the film is Bristol’s second project with Netflix after See You Yesterday, which was also produced by Lee.

Lee will produce the film with Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin, both of whom worked with the filmmaker on his Netflix feature Da 5 Bloods.

Oliver Oftedal and Tom Olsson will serve as co-producers for Goodbye Kansas’ production arm Infinite Entertainment.

Variety

Feb 23, 2021

Spike Lee has set his latest project with Netflix; the Oscar-winning filmmaker is set to produce “Gordon Hemingway & the Realm of Cthulhu” for the streamer, directed by Stefon Bristol.

Lee partnered with Netflix for his latest film “Da 5 Bloods,” which debuted to critical acclaim last June. The movie has since been named the best film 2020 by the National Board of Review, among other accolades.

The new feature, based on an original screenplay by Hank Woon, is set in East Africa in 1928 and centers on Gordon Hemingway, a roguish Black American gunslinger, who teams up with the elite warrior Princess Zenebe of Ethiopia to rescue the country’s kidnapped regent from an ancient evil.

Lee will produce the film alongside “Da 5 Bloods” producers Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin, who initially optioned the spec screenplay for “Gordon Hemingway” from Woon before bringing the project to Bristol and Lee.

The new project is also Bristol’s second film with the streamer, following “See You Yesterday,” the Independent Spirit Award winner for Best First Screenplay, which Lee also produced. Bristol made his directorial debut with the time-travel adventure drama, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. He also co-wrote that film’s script with Fredrica Bailey, who also contributed revisions to the script for “Gordon Hemingway.”

The award-winning visual effects company Goodbye Kansas will lead visual effects on the film, while Oliver Oftedal and Tom Olsson will co-produce the project on behalf of Goodbye Kansas’ production arm Infinite Entertainment.

