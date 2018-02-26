The Georgetown Voice
Concert Preview: Kelela, March 1, 9:30 Club
Fresh from her critically-acclaimed debut studio album Take Me Apart, Kelela—a D.C. native—will grace the 9:30 Club with her silky vocals and pop-flavored R&B on Thursday, Mar. 1.
A second-generation Ethiopian American and a collaborator of fellow mononymous songstress Solange, Kelela is hailed as one of R&B’s most exciting new envelope-pushers.
