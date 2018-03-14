Moyale, Ethiopia: At Least 8,000 Displaced

"It has been another busy day in Moyale as we attend to more than 8,000 person's displaced from Ethiopia and currently seeking refuge in Moyale town and Sololo area," announced the Kenya Red Cross on Twitter on Wednesday, March 14th, 2018. "The number of displaced persons from Ethiopia is expected to keep increasing in the coming days." (Photos: Twitter @KenyaRedCross)

The Associated Press

The Kenya Red Cross says more than 8,500 Ethiopians have crossed the border into Kenyan territory seeking asylum from conflict after government troops mistakenly killed civilians.

The Red Cross said in a statement Wednesday that the number may keep increasing in the coming days.

The civilians fled after Ethiopian security forces mistakenly killed nine civilians in Moyale, located on the country’s southern border with Kenya, according to a command post established to oversee Ethiopia’s state of emergency. Ethiopia imposed the state of emergency following months of unrest in some parts of the country that tarnished the country’s image as one of Africa’s best performing economies.

