List of African Countries with Coronavirus Grows as Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan Report Cases

Dr Lia Tadesse (2nd left), Minister of Health of Ethiopia, addresses the press during an urgent press conference at the Federal Ministry of Health after the first case of Covid-19 coronavirus was detected in Ethiopia, in Addis Ababa on March 13, 2020. PHOTO | AFP

France24

Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, Guinea and Mauritania all confirmed their first cases of the new coronavirus on Friday, giving the disease a foothold in 19 countries on the African continent.

Africa had until now largely been spared the rapid spread of COVID-19, which has infected at least 135,000 people and killed around 5,000 worldwide.

Most of Africa’s reported cases were foreigners or people who had travelled abroad. Rapid testing and quarantines have been put in place to limit transmission.

But concerns are growing about the continent’s ability to handle the disease.

Cases have been reported in Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Senegal, Togo, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Sudan, Kenya and Ethiopia.

Mauritania’s health ministry said late on Friday that its first coronavirus patient is a European man – nationality not specified – who had returned to Nouakchott on March 9 and had since been in quarantine.

The numbers of cases in most of the countries are still in single figures…

The Ethiopian case was a 48-year old Japanese national who arrived in Ethiopia on March 4, the health ministry said.

Read more »

—

Ethiopia confirms first coronavirus case

The East African

By TESFA-ALEM TEKLE

Ethiopia on Friday announced its first novel corona virus case in the capital, Addis Ababa, becoming the third eastern Africa nation to have the virus on the same day.

But officials in the Addis Ababa stressed they were taking all precautionary measures to ensure it does not become a crisis in the country.

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health said the patient, a 48-year old Japanese national had tested positive for Covid-19.

Health Minister, Dr Lia Tadesse, told local journalists that the man arrived in Ethiopia on March 4, 2020 from Burkina Faso.

“The victim is quarantined at Bole Chefa isolation centre and he is in a stable condition,” she said adding: “Those individuals who have been in close contact with the victim were immediately identified and quarantined”

While noting that panic and fear could equally be dangerous, the ministry said that most infected does recover after a brief illness.

However it said the illness might worsen for older people and for individuals whose health status stands in poor condition.

Read more »

—

WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic



Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization’s director-general, on Wednesday. He called for countries to help protect one another against a common threat. (Getty Images)

The New York Times

Updated: March 11, 2020

Coronavirus Has Become a Pandemic, W.H.O. Says

The spread of the coronavirus is now a pandemic, officials at the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

“We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the W.H.O.’s director-general.

Dr. Tedros called for countries to learn from one another’s successes, act in unison and help protect one another against a common threat.

“Find, isolate, test and treat every case, and trace every contact,” Dr. Tedros said. “Ready your hospitals. Protect and train your health care workers.”

“Let’s all look out for each other, because we’re in this together to do the right things with calm and to protect the citizens of the world.”

Although this is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus, “we also believe that this is the first pandemic that is able to be controlled,” Dr. Tedros added.

He pointed several times to the success of China, which has cut new infections from over 3,500 a day in late January to a mere 24 in the most recent daily count. The world is watching to see whether China can keep its numbers down as it gradually releases millions of city dwellers from quarantine and lets them go back to work.

South Korea and Singapore have also begun to see cases drop. But the rest of the world is seeing alarmingly rapid rises.

The W.H.O. is emphatically not suggesting that the world should give up on containment, Dr. Tedros said.

“We are suggesting a blended strategy,” he said, referring to a blend of containment and mitigation. “We should double down. We should be more aggressive.”

Read more »

—

Related:

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: The Ethiopian at the Heart of the Coronavirus Fight

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.