City Sleeps: A Look At The Empty NYC Streets Amid The Virus – In Pictures

A police officer walks across an empty 7th Avenue in a sparsely populated Times Square due to COVID-19 concerns, Friday, March 20, 2020, in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering all workers in non-essential businesses to stay home and banning gatherings statewide. Nonessential gatherings of individuals of any size or for any reason are canceled or postponed. (AP Photo)

A desolate Times Square still lit up with no one on the streets. The usually bustling Grand Central Terminal empty, except for a lone traveler. Only a few people snapping selfies on the Brooklyn Bridge, instead of the horde of commuters and tourists that usually venture across the iconic span.

Efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus have completely altered the usual New Yorker way of life, grinding the “city that never sleeps” to a halt in the last week after it became one of the nation’s epicenters for the fast-spreading virus.

Nearly 2,000 people have been hospitalized in the state with the virus and 114 have died, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday. More than 15,000 have tested positive statewide, including 9,000 in New York City.



A lone pedestrian walks down Broadway past the Charging Bull statue as COVID-19 concerns empty a typically bustling downtown area, in New York. (AP Photo)



A traveler stands at the information desk at Grand Central Terminal, in New York. (AP Photo)



Subway riders wear protective masks and gloves on a sparsely populated car during morning hours due to COVID-19 concerns that are driving down ridership in New York. (AP Photo)



A woman walks through a lightly trafficked Times Square in New York. (AP Photo)



The Minskoff Theatre is shuttered in New York, near Times Square after Broadway theaters closed following New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s banning of gatherings of more than 500 people over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo)

