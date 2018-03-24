Ethiopian Photographer Aida Muluneh Featured in W Magazine

Photographer Aida Muluneh from Ethiopia is featured in the "Being: New Photography 2018" exhibition, which is the current edition of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)'s New Photography series in New York. The group show, which opened on March 18th, will be on display through August 19, 2018. (Photo: By Aida Muluneh, Local Understanding, 2016/Courtesy of the artist via W)

W Magazine

Ethiopian Photographer Aida Muluneh’s Body Painting Pictures Will Stop You In Your Tracks

Aida Muluneh’s photographs are showstoppers—quite literally. Combining the shocks of color and crisp geometries of abstract painters like Frank Stella and the disturbing micro-thrills of Man Ray’s fashion pictures (see: the mysterious extra pair of hands in slide 2, or the unlikely angle and skin color of the model’s reflection in slide 4) with the body painting, materials, and traditions of her native Africa, Muluneh’s pictures are designed to short-circuit your eye. They always stand out in a crowd, even in a group exhibition like “Being: New Photography 2018,” MoMA’s current survey of the photographic landscape where Muluneh’s work is featured. Although she was born in Ethiopia in 1974, as a child Muluneh lived in Yemen, Cyprus, England, Canada, and the U.S.—and therefore, as she has said before, felt like an outsider everywhere. After working as a photojournalist with the Washington Post, she returned to Ethiopia to explore her heritage through her photography. Now, after founding the Addis Foto Fest in 2010, Muluneh creates African images that speak to the world.

