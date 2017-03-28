Ethiopia: Politics Aside, Spotlight on the Amazing Almaz Ayana

Almaz Ayana Eba holds the 10,000 metres world athletics record, which she set when winning gold in the event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro breaking the previous one set in 1993. (Photo: IAAF)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: March 28th, 2017

New York (TADIAS) — Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana, who was named “Female World Athlete of the Year” this past December for her spectacular performance at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil, is featured in the current episode of IAAF’s Inside Athletics exclusive interview series released this week.

The 25-year-old long distance runner won gold in the 10,000 metres during the Olympics setting a new international record and earning Ethiopia its only gold medal at the competition.

“Last year the Ethiopian distance runner broke the long-standing world record in the 10,000m on her way to winning the Olympic title in her event,” IAAF notes. “She went on to take the bronze medal in Rio over 5000m, the event at which she is also the world champion.”

“IAAF Inside Athletics is hosted by Trinidad and Tobago’s 1997 world 200m champion Ato Boldon. To watch episodes of IAAF Inside Athletics as soon as they are released, follow the IAAF World Athletics Club Facebook page.

Click here to watch the interview with Almaz Ayana »

—

