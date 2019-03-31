Ethiopia Photo Exhibition Captures a Year of Reforms

(Image: Office of the Prime Minister - @PMEthiopia)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: March 31st, 2019

New York (TADIAS) – A photo exhibition kicked-off in Addis Ababa this weekend celebrating a year of historic reforms under the new Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed who was inaugurated into office one a year ago on April 2nd.

The photography show features hundreds of images by various artists encapsulating the changes that took place in the past twelve months.

The Office of the Prime Minister announced on Twitter that the exhibition was officially opened on Sunday, March 31st by the Minister of Culture & Tourism, Hirut Kassaw, at the Millenium hall in Addis Ababa.

The PM’s office said that “the photo exhibition also includes a visual art tree installation designed by art curator Edom Belete. The tree art is inspired by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s inaugural speech and depicts Ethiopianess.”

The opening event also included a panel discussion with photographer Aida Muluneh, Bekele Mekonnen, Associate Professor of Fine Arts at AAU and Agenehu Adane, Director of Alle School of Fine Arts. “The panelists reflected on the role of photography in documenting history and in bringing leaders closer to the public.”

–

Related:

Tadias Reflection on PM Abiy’s One Year in Office

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.