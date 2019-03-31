Spotlight: Timely New Book ‘The Coffeehouse Resistance’ by Owner of Buunni Cafe

Author Sarina Prabasi and her husband Elias Gurmu at their coffee shop Buunni Cafe in NYC. (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: March 31st, 2019

New York (TADIAS) – Timely, funny, and poignant the new book The Coffeehouse Resistance is “part coming-to-America story, part lyrical memoir, and another part activist’s call to action.”

We featured the book’s author Sarina Prabasi and her husband Elias Gurmu in 2014 in an interview at their Manhattan-based speciality coffee shop Buunni Cafe, which they had opened soon after the couple moved to New York from Addis Ababa in 2012.

The book launch announcement adds: “When Prabasi and her husband move from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to New York City with their young daughter in 2011, they start a thriving coffee business, grow their family, and live their American Dream. After the 2016 election, they are suddenly unsure about their new home. Reclaiming the tradition of coffeehouses throughout history, their coffeehouses become a hub for local organizing.”

As Elias says: “In Ethiopia we don’t talk about coffee, we talk around a coffee gathering.”

“This is a book we all need right now – a powerful memoir of a mother, business woman and activist who tells a coming-of-age story around the idea of coffeehouses as a nexus of family, community, and political action,” shares a reader of The Coffeehouse Resistance giving it a thumbs up under the community review section on goodreads.com. “It is a beautiful story that crosses multiple cities and covers various significant times in the author’s life,” adds another reviewer. “I very much enjoyed how coffee served as backdrop and connector weaving together various chapters of the story…learning about the culture of coffee in Ethiopia. The themes of home, love, connectedness, and optimism shine through.”

The book launch party is scheduled for April 9th at the newest Buunni location in Manhattan’s Inwood neighborhood.

—

If You Go:

Launch Party: The Coffeehouse Resistance

Buunni Coffee

4961 Broadway, New York, NY 10034

Click here to RSVP

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.