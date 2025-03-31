Ethio-American Chamber of Commerce Hosts The Prestige Chamber Gala

The MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland—venue for the upcoming Prestige Chamber Gala hosted by the Ethio-American Chamber of Commerce (EACC) on May 15, 2025. (Photo courtesy of EACC)

By Tadias Staff

Updated: March 31st, 2025

New York (TADIAS) — The Ethio-American Chamber of Commerce (EACC) is set to host its annual Prestige Chamber Gala on May 15, 2025, at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. This high-profile gathering aims to bring together business leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers for an evening of networking, collaboration, and celebration.

Chamber Gala Dinner: A Night of Excellence & Impact

A highlight of the evening will be the recognition of Tadiwos Getachew Belete, the visionary founder and CEO of Kuriftu Resorts/Boston Partners Plc, as the Guest of Honor. Tadiwos has redefined the standards of African luxury with his innovative projects, including the groundbreaking African Village—a testament to the power of diaspora-led investments in Ethiopia. His work showcases how homegrown talent can deliver unparalleled hospitality while celebrating the continent’s rich heritage.

The Prestige Chamber Gala promises a night of fine dining, inspiring conversations, and opportunities to connect with influential figures in various industries. As the Ethio-American business community continues to grow, events like this serve as a cornerstone for strengthening economic collaboration and mutual prosperity.

Bridging Business & Culture



(Image courtesy of EACC)

As the EACC prepares for its flagship gala, the organization is also expanding its reach through a diverse lineup of business and cultural events designed to foster collaboration, education, and economic growth.

Women-Led Expo – March 16, 2025

Earlier this year, the EACC hosted a successful Women-Led Expo at the Silver Spring Civic Building. This premier event brought together dynamic women entrepreneurs and community leaders, providing a platform to showcase their talents, businesses, and innovations.

Real Estate Networking & Workshop – February 26, 2025

The recent Real Estate Networking & Workshop in Silver Spring, Maryland, brought together real estate professionals, investors, lenders, and community leaders. Designed to educate the public on market opportunities, homeownership, and investment strategies, the event provided a collaborative platform for fostering growth and innovation in the real estate industry.

African Roots & Cultures Expo – June 22, 2025

Beyond business, the EACC champions cultural appreciation and heritage. This summer’s African Roots & Cultures Expo will showcase Africa’s rich traditions through live music, cultural performances, thought-provoking guest speakers, and an authentic culinary experience. Held in Silver Spring, Maryland, the event will feature top artists, traditional dancers, and influential voices—offering an immersive celebration of African heritage.

A Year of Growth & Connectivity

In addition to the upcoming African Roots & Cultures Expo, the EACC has also held several well-attended networking events over the past few months and is planning more Business & Industry Showcases in the near future. Through events like the Prestige Chamber Gala, Real Estate Networking Workshop, and Women-Led Expo, the EACC continues to drive its mission—connecting businesses, advocating for economic opportunities, and celebrating the richness of African heritage. By fostering dynamic spaces for networking, education, and cultural engagement, the chamber remains a key force in bridging Ethiopian and American communities.

—

If You Go:

