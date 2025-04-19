Happy Fasika: DSK Mariam and the Ethiopian Church in D.C. Mark a Generational Milestone

Founded in Washington, D.C. in 1987, Re’ese Adbarat Debre Selam Kidist Mariam—lovingly known as DSK Mariam—now welcomes over 4,000 congregants each week, making it one of the oldest and most vibrant Ethiopian Orthodox churches in the U.S. (AP photo)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: April 19, 2025

New York (TADIAS) — This Fasika weekend, we join the vibrant community at Re’ese Adbarat Debre Selam Kidist Mariam—known lovingly as DSK Mariam—in celebrating not only the holiday, but the remarkable rise of one of the oldest Ethiopian Orthodox churches in the United States. Founded in 1987 in Washington, D.C., DSK Mariam now serves over 4,000 congregants weekly, many of them second- and third-generation Ethiopian Americans raised in the capital region—the heart of the diaspora.

As the community marks 50 years since the first major wave of Ethiopian migration to the U.S., places like DSK Mariam—and similar places of worship across the country and around the world—stand as living archives of faith, language, and belonging. The netela-draped elders, midnight chants in Ge’ez, and children lighting candles beside their parents reflect not only sacred tradition, but a cultural home carried across oceans and generations.

Adapted from a recent AP story by Luis Andres Henao, this Easter reflection spotlights DSK Mariam not simply as a spiritual space, but as a cultural cornerstone—one that continues to evolve, embrace young voices, and preserve an ancient faith in a modern diaspora.



(AP Photos)

For many, DSK Mariam is more than a place of worship. From midnight Tinsae services that stretch until midday, to sermons offered in both Amharic and English, the church reflects a community that honors the old while welcoming the new.

“The Ethiopian Orthodox Church has so many beautiful rituals and services,” said Kannazegelila Mezgebu, a 21-year-old senior at Morgan State University. “It really feels like home.”

Young leaders like Beza Bililigne, who serves in the church, are actively helping preserve the depth and symbolism of the tradition—from the netela symbolizing purity, to the censer’s incense representing the Virgin Mary, to the ancient practice of memorizing prayers as a form of spiritual continuity. “As long as the person is alive, the traditions will stay alive,” he shared.

In a city where the Ethiopian American population plays a vital role in civic, cultural, and economic life, churches like DSK Mariam offer grounding—a sacred space where the diaspora renews both its spiritual and cultural identity. It’s a living reminder that the roots of Ethiopian Orthodoxy run deep—even thousands of miles from Lalibela or Addis Ababa—and continue to blossom in the heart of the diaspora.

–

Editor’s Note:

This article was adapted from a recent AP story by Luis Andres Henao. You can read the original article on the Associated Press website here.

Wishing our readers a peaceful and joyous Fasika weekend.

Join the conversation on X and Facebook.