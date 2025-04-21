Farewell to a Midtown Icon: Queen of Sheba Prepares to Close After 25 Years

Photo: A look back at Queen of Sheba in 2010, as featured in Tadias. For over two decades, the iconic Ethiopian restaurant has been a beloved gathering place in Midtown Manhattan—now preparing to close its doors at the end of April 2025.

By Liben Eabisa

Updated: April 21st, 2025

New York (TADIAS) – This month, one of New York City’s most beloved Ethiopian restaurants, Queen of Sheba, is preparing to close its doors after 25 years in business.

For us at Tadias, the news hits close to home.

In the early 2000s, I made a brief stop in New York City—on my way from D.C. to California—just five hours in town. It was my first time in Manhattan, and the place where I met a friend for a business meeting was Queen of Sheba. I still remember the vibe: warm, welcoming, and full of life. That moment made an impression on me. It was a time when the city’s Ethiopian dining scene was blossoming, and even though I didn’t know it then, it was also a moment that quietly shaped my connection to this city—a place I would soon call home.

Opened in 2001 in the heart of Hell’s Kitchen by owner Philipos Mengistu, Queen of Sheba quickly became more than just a restaurant. It was a gathering space—for the diaspora, for curious New Yorkers, for artists and diplomats, for longtime residents and new arrivals alike. From delicious lunch specials to cozy dinners under low lighting and injera-lined plates, the restaurant offered a comforting slice of Ethiopia in midtown Manhattan.

According to a recent report by Eater, the restaurant is expected to close by April 26th, citing financial strain that has intensified since the pandemic, along with rising costs and the recent decline in foot traffic in the Times Square area. Philipos—known affectionately as Philly—comes from a family of restaurateurs in Addis Ababa, and has run Queen of Sheba with a personal touch that made it feel like home for so many.”

The closure of Queen of Sheba also marks a broader moment for Ethiopian establishments across the country. These spaces have long served as cultural outposts, culinary ambassadors, and community anchors. In New York, they’ve helped define the diasporic experience—not only through food, but through storytelling, celebration, and connection.

While this chapter comes to a close, we hope to follow up with a Q&A with owner Philipos Mengistu to reflect more deeply on the restaurant’s legacy, challenges, and what comes next.

For now, we encourage our readers—those who’ve dined there over the years, gathered for birthdays, shared injera with old friends or introduced new ones to Ethiopian cuisine—to stop by, share your memories, and celebrate a place that served so many with heart.

Editor’s Note:

This article includes reporting from Eater NY and W42ST. You can read more here and here.

If you’d like to share a memory or photo from Queen of Sheba for our follow-up feature, email us at info@tadias.com.

About the Author:

Liben Eabisa is the co-founder and publisher of Tadias Magazine. Based in New York City, he is also a licensed real estate professional. Through Tadias, Liben has spent the past two decades documenting stories at the intersection of Ethiopian American life, arts, and culture.

