Diplomacy: Request for Proposals that Strengthen Ties Between U.S. & Ethiopia

The U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia invites proposals for programs that strengthen cultural ties between the U.S. and Ethiopia through cultural, media and exchange programming that highlights shared values and promotes bilateral cooperation. (Photo: Courtesy U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa Facebook page)

Press Release

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

The U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa Public Affairs Section (PAS) of the U.S. Department of State is pleased to announce that funding is available through its Public Diplomacy small grants program. This Annual Program Statement outlines our funding priorities, strategic themes, and the procedures for submitting requests for funding. Please carefully follow all instructions below.

Purpose of Small Grants: PAS Addis invites proposals for programs that strengthen cultural ties between the U.S. and Ethiopia through cultural, media and exchange programming that highlights shared values and promotes bilateral cooperation. All programs must include an American cultural element, or connection with American expert/s, organization/s, or institution/s in a specific field that will promote increased understanding of U.S. policies, values, and perspectives.

Examples of PAS small grants programs include, but are not limited to:

Academic and professional lectures, seminars and speaker programs;

Artistic and cultural workshops, joint performances and exhibitions;

Cultural heritage conservation and preservation programs;

Programs developed by an alumnus/a of a U.S. sponsored or supported educational or professional exchange program;

Programs that strengthen U.S. college and university relationships with local higher education institutions, businesses, and/or regional organizations;

Media trainings. The APS is intended to inform individuals, non-governmental organizations, think tanks, and academic institutions about opportunities from the Public Affairs Section to support projects in at least one of the following thematic areas:

Efforts to support Ethiopia’s economic and political reforms, including support for elections, civil society, democracy and governance, and/or entrepreneurship;

Strengthening independent and state media through media literacy, training and other engagement;

Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM);

Engaging emerging and under-represented populations, including youth, women and persons with disabilities through education, art, sports, culture and other programs;

Promoting tolerance and peace through dialogue;

Promoting economic growth, especially via entrepreneurship;

Promoting sustainable policies to protect the environment. Priority Program Areas: Proposals must identify how it fulfills a broad U.S. Embassy priority:

Strengthen Democratic Institutions and Expand Human Rights: improve internal stability and strengthen rule of law through active engagement with stakeholders; improve learning outcomes by increasing achievement in education; and improve workforce skills development.

Spur Broad-based Economic Growth and Promote Development: strengthen role of women and youth in economic activity; improve trade and investment climate; increase development and growth of the domestic private sector; and increase livelihood transition opportunities.

Advance Regional Peace and Security: promote regional peace and security. Participants and Audiences: The Public Affairs Section encourages applications from U.S. and Ethiopian organizations and individuals including:

Registered not-for-profit organizations, including think tanks and civil society/nongovernmental organizations with programming experience;

Non-profit or governmental educational institutions;

Individuals will be considered, but priority is given to registered organizations and educational institutions with a proven track record of success. For-profit or commercial entities are not eligible to apply. The following types of programs are not eligible for funding:

Programs relating to partisan political activity;

Charitable or development activities;

Construction programs;

Programs that support specific religious activities;

Fund-raising campaigns;

Lobbying for specific legislation or programs

Scientific research;

Programs intended primarily for the growth or institutional development of the organization; or