UPDATE: U.S. Names Jeffrey Feltman as Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

Jeffrey David Feltman is an American diplomat and former United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs. This week the Biden Administration announced that it has appointed Feltman to serve as the U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa. (UN Photo)

PRESS STATEMENT

ANTONY J. BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE

Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

Today, I am announcing that Jeffrey Feltman will serve as the U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa. This appointment underscores the Administration’s commitment to lead an international diplomatic effort to address the interlinked political, security, and humanitarian crises in the Horn of Africa. Having held senior positions in both the State Department and the United Nations, Special Envoy Feltman is uniquely suited to bring decades of experience in Africa and the Middle East, in multilateral diplomacy, and in negotiation and mediation to develop and execute an integrated U.S. strategy to address these complex regional issues. Of particular concern are the volatile situation in Ethiopia, including the conflict in Tigray; escalating tensions between Ethiopia and Sudan; and the dispute around the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. At a moment of profound change for this strategic region, high-level U.S. engagement is vital to mitigate the risks posed by escalating conflict while providing support to once-in-a-generation opportunities for reform.

—

