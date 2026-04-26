Venice Biennale 2026: Tsedaye Makonnen and Artists with Ethiopia Ties in Global Spotlight

Tsedaye Makonnen is among the artists participating in a Venice Biennale–related presentation this year. (Photo: Courtesy of THIRDSPACE Art Foundation)

Tadias Magazine

April 2026

New York (TADIAS) — Artists with ties to Ethiopia are part of a notable global moment this year, with appearances at the upcoming Venice Biennale 2026 alongside major recognitions across the international art world.

Among them is Tsedaye Makonnen, whose work continues to gain international visibility. Tsedaye—previously featured by Tadias in connection with her presentation at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York—is included in a broader Venice Biennale–related presentation revisiting historical and contemporary narratives through a global lens.

The project also features Jermay Michael Gabriel, an artist whose work reflects cross-cultural influences between Ethiopia and Italy, adding another dimension to the growing presence of artists connected to the country within major international exhibitions.



Jermay Michael Gabriel. (Photo: Courtesy of THIRDSPACE Art Foundation)

The Biennale itself, one of the world’s most influential contemporary art platforms, continues to expand its engagement with African artists and perspectives. Ethiopia returns this year with its second national pavilion following its debut in 2024—marking a significant step in establishing a sustained presence on this global stage.

The 2026 exhibition, curated by Koyo Kouoh under the theme In Minor Keys, includes a range of artists exploring contemporary themes through diverse media. Among those representing Ethiopia is Tegene Kunbi, whose solo exhibition Shapes of Silence engages abstraction and materiality to reflect on silence as a social condition. British-Ethiopian artist Theo Eshetu is also featured in the main international exhibition.



Tegene Kunbi will represent Ethiopia at the Venice Biennale 2026 with a new body of work titled Shapes of Silence, marking the country’s return to one of the world’s leading contemporary art platforms. (Courtesy photo)

This builds on recent participation by artists such as Elias Sime and Merikokeb Berhanu, as well as Tesfaye Urgessa, who headlined Ethiopia’s first national pavilion in 2024.

Beyond Venice, the global recognition continues. Ethiopian American artist Julie Mehretu has been named a Medallist in the Established Artists category at the 2026 Art Basel Awards, alongside Theaster Gates, with Howardena Pindell recognized in the Icon Artists category. The awards, launched in 2025, highlight leading figures shaping the contemporary art world, with this year’s ceremony scheduled for June.



Julie Mehretu. (Photo: Tadias Archives/courtesy BMW Group)

Julie is also set to be honored at the 2026 Whitney Museum Gala, further underscoring her continued influence within major institutional spaces.

Taken together, these developments reflect a broader shift: artists connected to Ethiopia are not only participating in global exhibitions but are increasingly central to conversations shaping contemporary art today.

For audiences following from the diaspora and beyond, this moment offers a clear view of how artists are moving between Addis Ababa, New York, Venice, and other cultural capitals—building a presence that is both grounded and global.

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