Open Hearts Big Dreams: Building a Reading Culture, One Book at a Time

Children engaging with bilingual books through Open Hearts Big Dreams. Courtesy photos.

Tadias Magazine

April 2026

A growing initiative expanding access to bilingual children’s books across Ethiopia and beyond.

New York (TADIAS) — There is a quiet but powerful movement taking shape around children’s books — one that connects language, identity, and opportunity. At the center of it is Open Hearts Big Dreams, a grassroots initiative working to expand access to culturally relevant reading materials for young learners.

Founded in 2017, the Seattle-based organization focuses on a simple but urgent idea: the chance to dream should not depend on where a child is born. The work itself began with a deeply personal moment — following the adoption of their daughter from Ethiopia as an infant, Ellenore Angelidis and her family witnessed firsthand the gaps in access to early childhood books and learning materials. As she grew, their daughter began to recognize and question those inequities herself, asking why children in the country of her birth did not have the same access to books that shaped her own early learning experiences. That question became the catalyst for action.



Leyla Marie Fasika Angelidis, whose early question about access to books helped inspire the founding of Open Hearts Big Dreams. (Courtesy photo)

Today, she remains closely involved as a contributor, author, and spokesperson, reflecting the personal roots of a project that has grown steadily over time.

Through its publishing arm, the OHBD Ready Set Go Books initiative, the team has created, published, produced and distributed more than 195 bilingual titles across 15 Ethiopian languages, addressing a long-standing gap in early childhood reading materials. As the catalog has expanded, so has the scope of the work — including efforts to preserve and promote languages such as Anuak, Dizin, Tembarsa, Basketgna, and others, in some cases making written materials available for the first time.

These books are designed not only to teach literacy, but to reflect familiar environments, languages, and everyday experiences — offering what the organization describes as both “mirrors and windows” for young readers. At the same time, they have opened space for many readers to discover and engage with the linguistic and cultural diversity across Ethiopia.

In recent years, the impact has grown steadily. With local printing capacity established in Ethiopia — a deliberate and early investment — more than 600,000 copies have been distributed in collaboration with partners, reaching classrooms and reading spaces across the country. The organization’s approach also reflects a broader long-term vision: contributing to the development of a sustainable books ecosystem where materials are not only created, but consistently accessible.



(Courtesy photos)

At the same time, the work has begun to gain international recognition. OHBD’s titles have been honored at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards, with multiple books receiving “Best in the World” distinctions — a notable achievement in a global competition featuring entries from over 200 countries.

The organization has also been included in the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) Honour List — marking the first time Ethiopian-language children’s books have been represented in that global selection.

Beyond publishing, OHBD’s broader vision includes building reading rooms, supporting educators, and expanding access to books in both urban and rural communities, including partnerships that place books in libraries locally and internationally. With millions of early-grade students and limited access to age-appropriate reading materials, the need remains significant.

What stands out in this work is its clarity of purpose: creating books that are not only readable, but relatable — rooted in language, place, and everyday life.

As the catalog continues to grow, so does the opportunity to introduce a new generation of readers to stories that feel familiar, while opening doors to a wider world.

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For more information and to explore the books, visit:

OHBD Ready Set Go Books: https://ohbd-rsgbooks.com/

Open Hearts Big Dreams: https://openheartsbigdreams.org/

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