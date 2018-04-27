Tadias Magazine
By Tadias Staff
April 27th, 2018
After more than six decades of hostilities leaders of the two Koreas have agreed to officially end the Korean War.
The historic joint announcement was made on Friday after South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong Un, signed the “Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification on the Korean Peninsula.”
Ethiopian soldiers in Korea
When the two countries went to war in the 1950s, Ethiopia sent 3,158 troops from the Kagnew Battalions as part of the United Nations forces in the Korean War. Per wiki: “Even after the armistice, a token Ethiopian force remained in the country until 1965.”
The Ethiopian Kagnew (ቃኘው) Battalions were three successive battalions sent by Ethiopia between June 1951 and April 1954 as part of the UN forces in the Korean War. (Photos: Wikimedia)
According to CNN the declaration also included:
CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL DECLARATION
—
