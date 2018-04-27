North & South Korea Agree to End the Korean War in Historic Accord

In a historic accord the two Koreas have agreed to formally end the Korean War and possibly reunite their countries. (Getty Images)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

April 27th, 2018

After more than six decades of hostilities leaders of the two Koreas have agreed to officially end the Korean War.

The historic joint announcement was made on Friday after South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong Un, signed the “Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification on the Korean Peninsula.”

Ethiopian soldiers in Korea

When the two countries went to war in the 1950s, Ethiopia sent 3,158 troops from the Kagnew Battalions as part of the United Nations forces in the Korean War. Per wiki: “Even after the armistice, a token Ethiopian force remained in the country until 1965.”



The Ethiopian Kagnew (ቃኘው) Battalions were three successive battalions sent by Ethiopia between June 1951 and April 1954 as part of the UN forces in the Korean War. (Photos: Wikimedia)

According to CNN the declaration also included: ​

Quadrilateral meetings to be held with the Koreas, the US and China “with a view to declaring and end to the War.”

All hostile acts will be ceased, and the demilitarization zone will be turned into a “peace zone.”

A commitment to reunite families separated by the war with family reunion programs to resume on August 15 this year.

The establishment of a joint liaison office in Kaeseong, a shared economic zone near the border.

Closer diplomatic relations between the two countries, at all levels of government.