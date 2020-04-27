Ethiopian Community in NYC Launches Virtual Children’s Story Hour on Zoom

The weekly Zoom session hosted by ECMAA features children's book reading both in Amharic and English. (Photo: Book display at the Children’s Museum of the Arts in New York City last year. Courtesy of CMA)

By Tadias Staff

Updated: April 27th, 2020

New York (TADIAS) — As families around the world cope with the new realities of life in the era of COVID-19, the Ethiopian Community Mutual Assistance Association (ECMAA) — that serves New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — has launched a weekly online Children’s Story Hour featuring readings both in Amharic and English.

ECMAA states that the weekly Zoom meeting, which began last week, takes place every Tuesday between 4-6 pm. The announcement notes that the virtual event is ideal for parents and kids ranging in age from 3-12 years old.

“Keeping kids entertained during the lock-down can be challenging,” ECMAA noted. “The story hour will be led by experienced teachers and storytellers,” ECMAA said: “We will read both Amharic and English children’s books and other activities to ward off cabin fever.”

In addition to the children’s program ECMAA has been sharing timely resources with the community including COVID-19 safety information as well as national resources for financial support for families and small business owners.

“The coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread claiming lives and causing economic havoc across the world,” the organization states in its latest newsletter. “In order to beat this pandemic, each and every one of us has to put extra effort to curtail our movements, practice social distancing, and follow the guidelines of the CDC and DOHMH.”

ECMAA added: “We as a community must stay strong and support one another here in the US, as well as our brothers and sisters back home in Ethiopia. ECMAA is working with the Ethiopian Community Associations of Connecticut (ECAC), the Massachusetts Ethiopian Support Association (MESA) and Tadias Magazine to leverage resources, provide information, and address the needs of our community here and in Ethiopia collectively and in coordination with each other.”

If You Attend:

ECMAA WEEKLY CHILDREN’S VIRTUAL STORY HOUR

Tuesdays 4-6 pm.

Zoom meeting ID 814-7743-4706

Or click here

