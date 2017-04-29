Controversy Brews Over British Designer’s Velvet Jacket Almost Identical to ‘Kaba’

British fashion designer Alexander McQueen's £4,895 black velvet jacket looks very similar to Kaba. (DM)

Alexander McQueen has been accused of ‘cultural appropriation’ for designing a jacket that looks remarkably similar to a ceremonial gown from the Horn of Africa.

Hundreds of people from the Habesha community – who come from Eritrea and northern Ethiopia – have reacted in fury on social media after the fashion house posted a picture of a £4,895 black velvet jacket covered in gold embroidery on Instagram.

They say the jacket is almost identical to the gowns traditionally worn by Habeshas on their wedding day.



An Ethiopian priests wearing the ceremonial kaba gown. (Flickr)

