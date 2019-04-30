Biden Releases New Video Starring Obama, Says Trump May Have to be Impeached

U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden has released a second campaign video in less than a week, this time featuring his close friend former president Barack Obama. Biden is also making national news after he told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Tuesday that Congress would have “no alternative” but to impeach President Trump if he blocks investigations of issues raised in the special counsel’s report on Russian election interference. (Photo by Pete Souza)

Biden says Congress will have ‘no alternative’ but to impeach Trump if he blocks its investigations

Former vice president Joe Biden said in an interview broadcast Tuesday that Congress would have “no alternative” but to impeach President Trump if his administration seeks to block its investigations of issues raised in the special counsel’s report on Russian election interference.

Appearing on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Biden said that the report by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III left several unanswered questions related to whether Trump obstructed the nearly two-year probe, and he argued that Congress should follow up.

“What the Congress should do and they are doing is investigate that,” Biden said. “And if in fact they block the investigation, they have no alternative to go to the only other constitutional resort they have: impeachment.”

“My job in the meantime is to make sure he’s not back as president of the United States of America,” added Biden, who formally launched his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination last week.

Watch: Biden Releases New Video Starring Obama:

—

