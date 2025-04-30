Tadias Q&A with Visionary Entrepreneur Tadiwos Getachew Belete

Tadiwos Getachew Belete, CEO of Kuriftu Resorts and Boston Partners Plc, exemplifies the transformative power of diaspora-driven investment in Ethiopia.

Tadias Magazine

Publisher’s Note:

As we mark 20 years of Tadias Magazine, it’s our honor to spotlight Tadiwos Getachew Belete—visionary entrepreneur, founder of Kuriftu Resorts and Boston Partners Plc, and this year’s Guest of Honor at the Ethio-American Chamber of Commerce Prestige Gala. Tadiwos exemplifies the power of diaspora investment and the global reach of Ethiopian entrepreneurship. His story aligns with the core values that have shaped Tadias: innovation, community, and cultural pride. We invite you to read this exclusive Q&A and join us in celebrating the leaders shaping our shared future”

— Liben Eabisa, Publisher, Tadias Magazine

Q&A with Tadiwos Getachew Belete

By Tadias Staff

Published: April 30th, 2025

From Boston to Bishoftu: How Tadiwos Belete is Redefining African Hospitality

TADIAS: Congratulations again on the launch of the African Village addition to Kuriftu Resorts. It’s a remarkable achievement and a major contribution to Ethiopia’s luxury tourism sector. What inspired this new expansion, and what vision guided its creation?

Tadiwos Belete: Thank you. The African Village was born out of a deep commitment to promoting intra-African tourism. I’ve always believed that Africa needs to tell its own stories — not just through media and art, but through hospitality, culture, and travel. The African Village is our way of bridging that gap. Each presidential suite is dedicated to one of the 54 African countries, creating a platform where African nations can showcase their culture, food, music, and investment potential. Through thematic country takeovers — which include curated menus by guest chefs, embassy partnerships, cultural performances, business forums, and diaspora travel packages — we aim to foster a deeper sense of unity and shared opportunity across the continent.

TADIAS: Kuriftu has become a leader in Ethiopia’s luxury travel scene. What originally inspired you to launch the brand, and how has that vision evolved over the years?

Tadiwos Belete: The idea was actually born during family vacations. I used to take my family on holidays to places like New Hampshire in the U.S., and what stood out to me was how accessible and fulfilling resort life was for families. I came back to Ethiopia and asked myself: why don’t we have that same experience here — where a family can escape the city, relax by the lake, and enjoy high-quality service rooted in our own culture? Over the years, that vision has evolved. Now it’s about building a brand that champions African excellence, from the design to the guest experience to the business model itself.

TADIAS: You are being honored as Guest of Honor at the upcoming Ethio-American Chamber of Commerce Gala. What does this recognition mean to you, and how do you view the role of diaspora engagement in Ethiopia’s economic development?

Tadiwos Belete: It’s a great honor. The diaspora is a powerful force — not only in terms of financial investment, but in ideas, influence, and global networks. For Ethiopia to reach its full potential, we need the engagement of Ethiopians abroad. I see this recognition as a signal that the bridge between home and diaspora is becoming stronger — and I hope it encourages others to see the opportunity that lies here.

TADIAS: Can you tell us more about Boston Partners Plc and its role in supporting your broader vision for development and investment in Ethiopia?

Tadiwos Belete: Boston Partners Plc is the foundation behind all of our ventures — Kuriftu Resorts, Boston Day Spa, and several upcoming projects. It’s more than a company; it’s an engine for economic and cultural development. Everything we do is rooted in a long-term vision for Ethiopia: to build sustainable, locally inspired businesses that compete globally. Through Boston Partners, we’re also supporting young entrepreneurs, creating thousands of jobs, and investing in tourism infrastructure across the country.



Kuriftu Resort & Spa African Village, the newest addition to the Kuriftu Resorts collection near Addis Ababa, marks a bold step forward in African-inspired luxury and cultural hospitality.



The African Village concept at Kuriftu stands out with its 54 luxury villas, each thoughtfully designed to reflect the unique culture and heritage of a different African nation.

TADIAS: What have been some of the biggest challenges and rewards in building and expanding Kuriftu?

Tadiwos Belete: One of the biggest challenges was at the very beginning — convincing people that a culturally inspired resort was a viable investment. At the time, the norm was high-rise hotels, not boutique resorts that draw from local tradition. But I believed in it. I organized a familiarization trip across East Africa with key government stakeholders to visit successful resort destinations. That trip helped shift perceptions, and we were finally able to break ground on what you now see. The greatest reward has been providing jobs for countless fresh graduates as well as providing jobs for 40% of our construction workers that were part of our projects. This truly has helped create a foundation for skilled hospitality professionals that will take this industry to the next level.



(Courtesy photo)



(Courtesy photo)

TADIAS: As someone who has successfully bridged the gap between the diaspora and Ethiopia, what advice would you give to other Ethiopian Americans or Africans in the diaspora looking to invest back home?

Tadiwos Belete: My advice is simple: come with patience, come with commitment, and come with humility. Investing in Ethiopia or anywhere on the continent requires resilience. It’s not just about the financial investment — it’s about investing your heart, your time, and your belief in the potential of our people. And trust me, the returns are worth it.

TADIAS: Looking ahead, what’s next for you and for Kuriftu Resorts?

Tadiwos Belete: We are expanding this year with new resorts in Arbaminch, Semera, and Murchison Falls in Uganda. Our focus will continue to be on elevating the African travel experience, fostering intra-African tourism, working on upgrading our capacity development programs and building spaces that celebrate our shared heritage. The best is yet to come.

TADIAS: Finally, as Tadias marks its 20th anniversary, we’d love to know: what does community storytelling mean to you, and why is it important in building our shared future?

Tadiwos Belete: Storytelling is how we pass on our identity, our struggles, and our triumphs. It’s how we connect generations and inspire new dreams. Without platforms like Tadias, our stories risk being lost or told by others who may not understand our journey. Community storytelling is essential because it preserves our truth and powers our future.

