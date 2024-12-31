Kuriftu Resort & Spa African Village: A New Crown Jewel in Ethiopia’s Luxury Tourism

Kuriftu Resort & Spa African Village, the latest addition to the renowned Kuriftu Resorts portfolio near Addis Ababa, ushers in a new chapter in African-inspired luxury hospitality. (Courtesy photo)

Updated: December 31st, 2024

New York (TADIAS) – The grand opening of Kuriftu Resort & Spa African Village marks a groundbreaking moment for Ethiopia’s luxury tourism sector. Set on the serene and tranquil outskirts of Addis Ababa, this exceptional destination blends world-class accommodations with authentic local experiences, establishing itself as one of Africa’s premier attractions for international travelers.

Tadiwos Getachew Belete, the visionary founder and CEO of Kuriftu Resorts/Boston Partners Plc, has redefined the standards of African luxury with this innovative project. The African Village is a testament to the power of diaspora-led investments in Ethiopia, showcasing how homegrown talent can deliver unparalleled hospitality while celebrating the continent’s rich heritage.

A key highlight of the resort is its African Village concept: 54 individually designed villas, each inspired by a different African nation. More than just places to stay, these villas are immersive cultural experiences, offering a vibrant showcase of the art, traditions, and history of Africa.



The African Village concept at Kuriftu stands out with its 54 luxury villas, each thoughtfully designed to reflect the unique culture and heritage of a different African nation. (Courtesy photo)

“This is more than a resort; it is a living tribute to the culture, community, and craftsmanship of Africa,” Mr. Belete remarked. “From its architecture to its cultural offerings, every detail reflects the essence of this great continent.”



Founded by entrepreneur Tadiwos Getachew Belete, CEO of Kuriftu Resorts/Boston Partners Plc, Kuriftu African Village stands as a shining example of the impact of diaspora-driven investments in Ethiopia. (Courtesy photo)

Yonaiel Tadiwos, Operations Director at Kuriftu Resorts, emphasized the family’s commitment to raising the bar in luxury travel across the region. “Our African Village is not just a destination; it’s a gateway to the continent’s past and future. From nation-themed villas to world-class facilities, every detail has been curated to provide guests with an unforgettable experience.”

Exceptional Features of Kuriftu Resort & Spa African Village

African Nation-Themed Villas: Each villa celebrates the unique identity of a specific African country, adorned with handcrafted designs and offering breathtaking views.

State-of-the-Art Conference and Event Spaces: Hosting up to 900 guests, these modern venues are ideal for global conferences and grand celebrations.

The 1963 Restaurant: A culinary homage to the founding of the African Union, featuring diverse dishes inspired by African cuisines.

The Summit Grill Restaurant: Boasting panoramic views of Addis Ababa, this venue offers gourmet international dining.

World-Class Spa & Indoor Pool: Designed for relaxation and rejuvenation, the spa offers African-inspired treatments, while the indoor pool features vibrant, sunlit artwork.



Kuriftu Resort & Spa African Village is more than a retreat—it’s a cultural beacon celebrating the diversity, resilience, and innovation of Africa. Located near Addis Ababa’s diplomatic and business hubs, the resort is primed to host high-profile international events, weddings, and cultural festivals.

As Ethiopia solidifies its place on the global tourism map, Kuriftu Resorts stands at the forefront, showcasing the potential of African excellence. The opening of the African Village underscores the brand’s commitment to redefining luxury travel while staying true to its cultural roots.

Visit www.kurifturesorts.com to explore this exceptional new destination.

