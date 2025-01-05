The Abyssinians: Banna Desta Brings an Ancient Ethiopian Queen to Life for Modern Times

The Abyssinians: A groundbreaking play by author Banna Desta, right, weaves ancient history with contemporary diaspora dynamics, featuring Ethio-jazz score by DA Mekonnen and Andrew Orkin. (Courtesy photos)

Updated: January 5th, 2025

New York (TADIAS) — Banna Desta, a New York-based Eritrean and Ethiopian-American playwright, continues to captivate audiences with her latest work, The Abyssinians, an Audible Original audiobook that fuses historical intrigue with modern sensibilities. Desta’s masterful storytelling immerses listeners in the vibrant world of the ancient Aksumite Kingdom, a powerful empire spanning present-day Ethiopia and Eritrea.

The drama, set in the aftermath of King Ezana’s death, centers on Queen Yodit, a character brought to life by BAFTA-nominated actress Danielle Deadwyler (Till, The Harder They Fall). Yodit’s struggle to navigate the treacherous political landscape while deciding which of her twin sons will ascend the throne highlights universal themes of power, family, and identity.

But The Abyssinians is more than a historical tale; it’s a reflection of contemporary global and diaspora dynamics. The queen’s cunning yet vulnerable portrayal evokes parallels with modern political characters who navigate—or create—fractured societies, making her as relevant today as in ancient times. Desta’s use of humor-laced dialogue and a fresh Ethio-jazz score by DA Mekonnen and Andrew Orkin bridges past and present, delivering a richly layered experience.

Desta, who teaches at NYU and is an alumna of its MFA Dramatic Writing program, is no stranger to trailblazing work. We last featured her during the Women in Theatre Festival, where her play Bygone Fruit celebrated diasporic stories. Now, with The Abyssinians, Desta continues to shape how the Ethiopian and Eritrean diaspora reflects on its shared history, crafting narratives that rise above today’s polarized conversations on ethnicity, identity, and divisive politics, inviting audiences to delve into the richness and complexities of cultural memory through a unifying lens.



(Image courtesy of Audible)

In an era of fragmented discourse, The Abyssinians serves as a beacon, bringing the diaspora together through universal artistic language. As Desta herself notes, storytelling is about capturing the emotional and spiritual essence of human history. This audiobook, with its rich performances and textured soundscapes, does precisely that.

Whether you’re drawn by its historical depth, its complex characters, or its cutting-edge production, The Abyssinians is a must-listen—a compelling reminder of how art can unite, enlighten, and entertain.

—

