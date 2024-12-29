Pioneering Hope: Heart Attack Ethiopia’s Life-Saving Mission

Saving Lives, One Heartbeat at a Time: Dr. Tesfaye Telila and Dr. Obsinet Merid Transform Cardiac Care in Ethiopia. (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: December 29th, 2024

New York (TADIAS) – As we reflect on this holiday season, Heart Attack Ethiopia, Inc., founded by Ethiopian-American physicians Dr. Tesfaye Telila and Dr. Obsinet Merid, shines as a beacon of hope and action. This U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is tackling the cardiac crisis in Ethiopia, where heart disease is rising alarmingly while access to life-saving care remains scarce.

Dr. Telila, an interventional cardiologist with a successful career in Atlanta, and Dr. Merid, a dedicated internist and assistant professor of medicine at Morehouse School of Medicine, have turned their passion into impact. Together, they’ve led mission trips to Ethiopia, performing critical heart procedures, delivering millions of dollars in medical supplies, and laying the foundation for a sustainable cardiovascular care system.

In just six months, their efforts have grown exponentially: from a six-member team performing 32 life-saving procedures in February 2024 to a 16-member team that performed 90 life-saving procedures, including open-heart surgeries, in August 2024. They are scheduled to undertake their third cardiovascular mission to Ethiopia in January 2025 with 14 volunteers to conduct over 60 life-saving interventions, including 10 open-heart surgeries and percutaneous coronary interventions to treat heart attack patients.



Dr. Tesfaye Telila, an accomplished interventional cardiologist based in Atlanta, and Dr. Obsinet Merid, a committed internist and assistant professor at Morehouse School of Medicine, are the visionary co-founders of Heart Attack Ethiopia, Inc. (Courtesy photo)

With more than 15,000 Ethiopians on the waiting list for cardiac surgery, their work is more urgent and inspiring than ever.

Dr. Telila shared with Tadias his personal inspiration for starting Heart Attack Ethiopia:

Our journey began with a deep-seated desire to give back to the community that shaped our early lives. Witnessing firsthand the escalating cardiac crisis in Ethiopia and the lack of access to life-saving care compelled us to act. Our experiences as physicians in the United States, where advanced cardiac care is readily available, highlighted the stark disparities in healthcare access. This mission has been a way to bridge that gap, using our skills and resources to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

This mission is personal for Dr. Telila:

I lost my uncle to a heart attack, which was devastating. Despite the challenges, our personal stories continue to drive us forward. We understand that while people die from various causes, losing someone to a condition we treat daily in the U.S. is especially heartbreaking.”



(Courtesy photo)



(Courtesy photo)

Heart Attack Ethiopia is more than a nonprofit; it’s a movement to ensure no life is cut short by preventable and treatable cardiovascular conditions. By bridging expertise, resources, and compassion, Dr. Telila and Dr. Merid are rewriting the future of cardiac care in Ethiopia.

Dr. Telila elaborated on their vision:

We envision a future where every Ethiopian has access to comprehensive cardiovascular care, regardless of their socioeconomic status. Heart Attack Ethiopia is laying the groundwork for this vision by establishing sustainable healthcare systems, training local medical professionals, and fostering a culture of preventive care. Our goal is to create a self-sufficient model that empowers Ethiopian healthcare professionals to deliver world-class cardiac care independently. We aspire to replicate these sustainable systems of care in other African countries as well.”

In a message to the Ethiopian diaspora and global community, Dr. Telila emphasized the importance of collective action:

The Ethiopian diaspora and global community are vital to our mission’s success. They can play a transformative role by contributing their expertise, resources, and advocacy to raise awareness and support. Whether through volunteering, fundraising, or simply spreading the word, every action helps build a stronger network of support that can drive meaningful change and save lives.”

The milestones achieved by Heart Attack Ethiopia have been profound. Reflecting on the most rewarding moments so far, Dr. Telila recounted:

One of the most rewarding moments was witnessing the joy and relief of families whose loved ones received life-saving procedures that would have been impossible without our timely intervention. The famous ‘Mekonen Story’—where we saved the life of a 40-year-old taxi driver and father of three, even after 10 minutes of death and resuscitation—is what fuels our journey. Seeing the tangible impact of our work and knowing that we’ve given someone a new lease on life is incredibly fulfilling. It serves as a powerful reminder of why we started this journey and motivates us to reach even greater heights in the future.”

This holiday season, let’s celebrate their dedication and amplify their mission.

—

To learn more or contribute, visit heartattackethiopia.org. Together, we can make every heartbeat count.

