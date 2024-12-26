Trailblazing: Naomi Girma and Loza Abera’s 2024 Journey in Global Soccer, Highlights Ethiopia

Naomi Girma and Loza Abera. (Photos: U.S. Soccer and DC Power Football Club)

Updated: December 26th, 2024

New York (TADIAS) – As 2024 draws to a close, two remarkable soccer players, Naomi Girma and Loza Abera, have captured global attention with their extraordinary performances. Their achievements this year underscore the talent, resilience and determination that define their journeys to the top of their sport.

Naomi Girma: A Rising Star Among the World’s Best

At just 24 years old, Naomi Girma has solidified her status as one of the brightest talents in women’s soccer. Named to The Guardian’s prestigious Best 100 Female Footballers of 2024, Naomi’s impact as a defender extends beyond technical brilliance—she embodies poise and leadership on and off the field.

Born to Ethiopian immigrant parents in San Jose, California, Naomi’s soccer career has been a steady climb. From excelling at Stanford University to representing the United States on the international stage, she has consistently demonstrated her ability to perform at the highest level.

Her inclusion on The Guardian’s list is a reflection of her exceptional talent and the inspiration she provides to young players worldwide.

Loza Abera: Breaking Barriers and Making History

In a historic milestone, 26-year-old Loza Abera became the first Ethiopian woman to sign a professional contract in a U.S. Division 1 women’s football league. Joining DC Power, a newly formed team based in Washington, D.C., Loza’s journey from Ethiopia, to professional soccer in the United States has been nothing short of inspiring.

Loza’s path began with street soccer outside her childhood home in her neighborhood of Durame city, south of Addis Ababa, and progressed to joining Ethiopia’s Women’s National Team. Her talent and determination caught the attention of international scouts during standout performances, including scoring 10 goals in 11 games for Virginia Marauders FC in 2024. This achievement ultimately led to her historic signing with DC Power.



Loza Abera. (Photo: DC Power Football Club)

Playing in Washington, home to a vibrant Ethiopian community, Loza says she feels deeply connected to her roots while embracing her role as a role model. “It’s an emotional experience to represent Ethiopia and inspire others to chase their dreams,” she shares.

Celebrating a Year of Athletic Excellence

Naomi Girma and Loza Abera have each carved unique paths in soccer, proving that talent and perseverance can break barriers. From Naomi’s recognition among the world’s elite to Loza’s groundbreaking contract, their achievements represent pivotal moments for Ethiopian athletes on the global stage.

Their stories remind us of the transformative power of sports and the universal drive to achieve greatness. As 2025 approaches, we celebrate Naomi and Loza for their remarkable contributions to soccer and their enduring inspiration to fans around the world.

