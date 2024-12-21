Watch: Jomo Tariku, Ethiopian-American Industrial Designer, Showcases His Innovative Furniture in VOA Africa Feature

Watch Ethiopian-American industrial designer Jomo Tariku showcase his innovative furniture designs in this VOA Africa feature. (Photo:Jomo furniture)

Tadias Magazine

Updated: December 21st, 2024

New York (TADIAS) — We’re thrilled to share this inspiring video from VOA Africa featuring Ethiopian-American industrial designer Jomo Tariku. Known for blending traditional African forms with a minimalist aesthetic, Jomo has gained significant recognition in the design world.

In this feature, he showcases his innovative furniture pieces, shedding light on his passion for design and creativity. His work, including iconic pieces like the Meedo and Nyala chairs, has garnered attention from major institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the film sets of Black Panther.

Check out the video to explore Jomo’s unique designs and learn more about his journey as an artist shaping the future of industrial design.

