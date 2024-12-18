Art Talk: Chester Higgins, Awol Erizku & Julie Mehretu Shine at The Met’s ‘Flight into Egypt’ Exhibition

Spotlight on The Met: The groundbreaking ‘Flight into Egypt’ exhibition celebrates the creative brilliance of artists like Chester Higgins, Awol Erizku and Julie Mehretu, drawing powerful connections between ancient Egypt and the African diaspora. (Photo: The Met)

Updated: December 18, 2024

New York (TADIAS) – Three extraordinary artists, Chester Higgins, Awol Erizku, and Julie Mehretu, are prominently featured in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s landmark exhibition, Flight into Egypt: Black Artists and Ancient Egypt, 1876–Now. This thought-provoking exhibition runs through February 17, 2025, and examines the enduring impact of ancient Egypt on Black artists and cultural figures across generations.

Chester Higgins: Capturing the Spirit of Africa and Its Diaspora.

Higgins, an acclaimed American photographer whose work often resonates deeply with the Ethiopian and African diaspora, contributes a photograph from his remarkable book Sacred Nile to the exhibit. As described by The Met, this image “exemplifies American photographer Chester Higgins’s career-long engagement with the cultures, communities, and histories of Africa and its diaspora.”



Chester Higgins at The Met alongside his powerful images featured in the ‘Flight into Egypt’ exhibition, showcasing his career-long dedication to illuminating the histories, cultures, and spiritual legacies of Africa and its diaspora. (Courtesy photo)

In Sacred Nile, Higgins explores the River Nile, from Ethiopia, through the historic region of Nubia in modern Sudan, and onward to the ancient land of Kemet in Egypt, uncovering the African origins of philosophy and spirituality and revealing histories often omitted from mainstream narratives.” Reflecting on his work, Higgins notes, “Sacred Nile reintroduces you to the history of African people, a history that began thousands of years before the pillage of the African continent.” Over his decades-long career, including 38 years as a staff photographer for The New York Times, Higgins has consistently challenged and expanded visual representations of people of color. His work offers a poignant reminder of Africa’s foundational contributions to global civilization.

Awol Erizku: Reimagining Identity and Legacy

The exhibition also features Ethiopian-born American contemporary artist Awol Erizku, whose multidisciplinary works span painting, photography, sculpture, and film. Among his contributions is Nefertiti, a neon sculpture that reinterprets the iconic ancient bust of Nefertiti as a symbol of beauty and self-determination. Infused with disco-like aesthetics, the piece pays homage to Black music and culture, referencing jazz legend Miles Davis’s 1968 Nefertiti album.



Courtesy of The Met)

Erizku, hailed as “the art world’s new ‘it’ boy” by Vulture in 2016, continues to redefine contemporary art through his innovative use of materials and cultural references. His inclusion in Flight into Egypt underscores his role in linking the ancient past with modern expressions of identity and pride.

Julie Mehretu: Dynamic Narratives of History and Identity



Julie Mehretu (Photo: Wikimedia via Galerie Magazine)

Julie Mehretu, a globally celebrated Ethiopian-American artist, also brings her signature abstract style to the exhibition. Mehretu’s layered works merge history, geography, and architecture, creating visually complex compositions that examine themes of migration, displacement, and collective memory. Her inclusion in Flight into Egypt further enriches the exhibition’s exploration of the intersections between ancient Egypt and contemporary art, offering a thought-provoking lens on identity and legacy.

A Transformative Exhibition

Curated by Akili Tommasino, Flight into Egypt takes its title from The Met’s painting Flight into Egypt (1923) by Henry Ossawa Tanner, the first internationally recognized African American painter. The exhibition features nearly 200 works, showcasing the myriad ways Black artists have engaged with ancient Egyptian themes through visual art, music, literature, and performance. Highlights include a dedicated gallery called the Performance Pyramid, documenting historic works of performance art.

“The exhibition illuminates how modern Black artists and cultural figures asserted affinity with ancient Egypt—in opposition to the prevailing definitions of 19th-century Egyptology,” said Tommasino.

For the Ethiopian community, the contributions of Higgins and Erizku provide a unique lens to reflect on heritage, resilience, and creativity. Their works exemplify the deep connections between African history and contemporary artistic expression, fostering a sense of shared pride and possibility.

If You Go:

Flight into Egypt is a must-see for anyone interested in exploring the intersections of ancient legacy and modern creativity. Visit The Met before February 17, 2025, to experience this transformative journey.

