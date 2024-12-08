Tsedaye Makonnen: Ethiopian American Artist Illuminates the Smithsonian with Sanctuary ‘Mekdes’

Tsedaye Makonnen’s 'Sanctuary :: መቅደስ :: Mekdes' exhibition at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art honors resilience, motherhood, and solidarity, weaving connections across generations and cultures. (Photo by Brad Simpson, 2024, National Museum of African Art, Smithsonian Institution)

Tadias Magazine

Updated: December 8th, 2024

New York (TADIAS) – Tadias Magazine is thrilled to highlight the upcoming exhibition Sanctuary :: መቅደስ :: Mekdes by acclaimed Ethiopian American artist Tsedaye Makonnen, opening at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art on December 13. This powerful exhibition explores the themes of invisibility, resilience, and the enduring strength of Black women and their communities.

Makonnen’s work, featuring seven light-tower sculptures composed of 50 enshrined names, reflects on violence, motherhood, and solidarity. It presents a hopeful reimagining of a just and compassionate future. The artist skillfully bridges history and contemporary narratives, with her installation Senait & Nahom | ሰናይት :: እና :: ናሆም | The Peacemaker & The Comforter engaging directly with Ethiopian artifacts from the museum’s collection.

Exploring Tsedaye Makonnen’s Vision of Art, Community, and Cultural Legacy

Earlier this year, Tadias had the privilege of featuring Tsedaye Makonnen in our Ethiopia at the MET interview series, where we celebrated the groundbreaking representation of Ethiopian art in major U.S. museums. At the time, Makonnen aptly declared, “This is Ethiopia’s moment.”

Hailing from the vibrant Ethiopian community in the Washington, D.C. area—home to the largest Ethiopian diaspora outside of Ethiopia—Makonnen represents a unique intersection of Ethiopian and Black American cultural narratives. In her conversation with Tadias, she emphasized how this dual identity informs her approach to creating and curating art, resulting in deeply resonant works like Sanctuary.

A Milestone for Ethiopian Art and Representation

The exhibition’s significance extends beyond its artistic brilliance. It marks a milestone for Ethiopian representation at the Smithsonian, a global institution celebrating African art. Makonnen’s inclusion reaffirms the cultural and historical richness of Ethiopian narratives while addressing critical social issues such as migration, reproductive health and a holistic approach to equity.

Heran Sereke-Brhan, Deputy Director of the National Museum of African Art, highlights the importance of this moment: “Outside of Ethiopia, the DC metropolitan area has the largest Ethiopian diaspora. As an Ethiopian-born woman and longtime champion of DC artists, it is deeply meaningful that this is the exhibition opening coincides with the start of my tenure at the National Museum of African Art. Having Tsedaye’s work exhibited at the Smithsonian is a powerful way to center stories of oppression and resilience while countering underrepresentation in the arts.”

Building on a Legacy of Excellence

Tsedaye Makonnen’s trajectory has been extraordinary. From her groundbreaking contributions at the Venice Biennale to curating the contemporary section of the Walters Art Museum’s Ethiopia at the Crossroads and her involvement with The Met’s Africa and Byzantium, Makonnen continues to push boundaries and redefine the space for Ethiopian and African art on the global stage.

Her work as a Smithsonian Artist Research Fellow and her ongoing oral history project, Documenting the Ethiopian Communities of DC, underscore her commitment to storytelling that uplifts and preserves cultural legacies.

Join the Celebration

This exhibition is an invitation to explore the transformative power of art as a tool for healing, solidarity, and cross-cultural dialogue. For those in the D.C. metropolitan area or planning a visit, Sanctuary :: መቅደስ :: Mekdes offers a unique opportunity to engage with Makonnen’s deeply moving work and celebrate the richness of Ethiopian heritage within a global context.

As Makonnen’s journey illustrates, this is indeed Ethiopia’s moment. Tadias is honored to continue spotlighting her achievements and the broader cultural narratives that inspire and connect us all.

—

Related:

Ethiopia at the MET: Interview Series on its Breakthrough in Major U.S. Museums

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.