Ethiopian War Hero’s Gold Star Medal Sparks International Debate on Stolen Heritage

A Symbol of Valor and Heritage: Ras Desta Damtew’s Imperial Order of the Star of Ethiopia, at the heart of a family’s quest for restoration and a nation’s call for historical preservation. (Photos: Wikimedia)

Updated: December 10th, 2024

The descendants of Ras Desta Damtew fight for the return of a national relic

New York (TADIAS) – The resurfacing of a looted gold medal, belonging to Ethiopian war hero Ras Desta Damtew, has sparked an emotional battle between his descendants and an international auction house. The Imperial Order of the Star of Ethiopia, described as a rare and historically significant piece, was recently listed for sale by a Swiss auction house, igniting debates about cultural restitution and wartime looting.

The medal, reportedly stolen during the Second Italo-Ethiopian War (1935-1937), represents more than just a family heirloom for the descendants of Ras Desta Damtew. For them, it embodies Ethiopia’s history of resistance against foreign aggression and the sacrifices made by leaders like Ras Desta, who was executed by Italian troops in 1937.

“We view this as a matter of national dignity,” said Amaha Kassa, a grandson of Ras Desta Damtew, in an interview. “This medal, looted during a period of conflict, should not be sold for profit but preserved for Ethiopia’s people in a museum where it belongs.”



Ras Desta Damtew whose legacy and sacrifice during the Second Italo-Ethiopian War are symbolized by the contested Imperial Order of the Star of Ethiopia medal. ((Photos: Wikimedia)

The situation also sheds light on Ethiopia’s ongoing efforts to reclaim its cultural and historical artifacts. The Kassa family’s efforts echo previous successful campaigns, such as the halting of Haile Selassie’s wristwatch auction in 2015. These incidents highlight a growing recognition of the importance of restitution, as African nations and diasporas seek to reclaim narratives around their heritage and honor the resilience of their ancestors.

As the debate over Ras Desta Damtew’s medal unfolds, it serves as a poignant reminder of the lingering effects of wartime plundering and the resilience of Ethiopians in preserving their histories. For many, the fight to recover the medal is as much about justice for the past as it is about building a future grounded in cultural pride and historical truth.

