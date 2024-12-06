YEP Honors TIME’s 2024 Kid of the Year & Ethiopian Professionals at 14th Anniversary Event

Heman Bekele, TIME’s 2024 Kid of the Year, and Dr. Tesfaye A. Telila, Founder of Heart Attack Ethiopia, headline YEP’s 14th Anniversary Gala in Springfield, Virginia, celebrating innovation, empowerment, and impact within the Ethiopian diaspora. (Courtesy photo)

By Tadias Staff

December 6th, 2024

Celebrating 14 Years of Impact: YEP Honors TIME’s 2024 Kid of the Year & Ethiopian Professionals

TADIAS (New York) – Your Ethiopian Professionals Network (YEP) marks its 14-Year Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, December 7th, 2024, at the Waterford Event Center in Springfield, Virginia. Themed “14 Years of Impact: Building Bridges, Inspiring Change,” the gala promises to be a night of inspiration, connection, and celebration of excellence within the Ethiopian diaspora.

This year’s milestone event is headlined by Heman Bekele, TIME Magazine’s 2024 Kid of the Year, whose groundbreaking invention to fight skin cancer has captured global attention. Heman’s recognition as a young innovator perfectly aligns with YEP’s mission of empowering leaders who inspire change.

The evening’s keynote speaker is the distinguished Dr. Tesfaye A. Telila, an Interventional Cardiologist at Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta and Founder of Heart Attack Ethiopia, Inc. Dr. Telila’s pioneering work in cardiovascular care has not only transformed lives in Ethiopia but also strengthened connections between the diaspora and their homeland.

Since its founding in 2010, YEP has been a driving force in uniting Ethiopian professionals across industries and continents. Over 14 years, YEP has hosted over 100 events, fostering leadership, collaboration, and career advancement. This gala celebrates these accomplishments and looks ahead to a brighter future shaped by community-driven innovation.

What to Expect:

Inspiring Stories: Insights from awardees and speakers who embody the spirit of change and bridge-building.

Awards & Recognition: Honoring individuals and organizations making a difference within and beyond the Ethiopian community.

Networking Opportunities: A chance to connect with professionals across industries and expand your horizons.

Entertainment & Cuisine: Enjoy live performances, cultural showcases, and a curated menu of Ethiopian dishes.

This black-tie event invites attendees from the Washington, DC metropolitan area and beyond to reflect on YEP’s shared journey, celebrate its achievements, and envision the next chapter of impact and innovation.

Whether you’re a long-time supporter or new to YEP, this is an evening not to miss—a celebration of our shared heritage, a tribute to our accomplishments, and a step toward a brighter future together.

If You Go:

For more information and tickets, visit and RSVP here.

Let’s honor 14 years of impact, celebrate trailblazers like Heman Bekele and Dr. Tesfaye A. Telila, and continue building bridges that inspire change!

