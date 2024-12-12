Ethiopia’s Artistic Renaissance: Tadias Magazine Celebrates a Breakthrough Year in Global Art

From the illuminated halls of the Smithsonian to the dynamic artistry of Julie Mehretu’s BMW Art Car, 2024 has been a year of triumph for Ethiopian artists. (Photos: Smithsonian, Walters Art Museum, the Met, BMW)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: December 12th, 2024

New York (TADIAS) — 2024 has been a landmark year for Ethiopian art on the global stage, and Tadias Magazine is proud to have documented these historic moments. From the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art in Washington, D.C., and from the Walters Art Museum in Baltimore to the Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio, Ethiopian artists have commanded attention like never before. This year also marked Julie Mehretu’s creation of the 20th BMW Art Car, further elevating Ethiopia’s cultural narrative. Let’s revisit the highlights that defined this transformative year.

Illuminating the Smithsonian: Tsedaye Makonnen’s Sanctuary :: Mekdes

On December 13, acclaimed Ethiopian American artist Tsedaye Makonnen debutes her groundbreaking exhibition Sanctuary :: መቅደስ :: Mekdes at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art. The exhibition explores themes of invisibility, resilience, and the strength of Black women through seven luminous sculptures adorned with 50 enshrined names. Makonnen’s work connects deeply with Ethiopian history, as seen in her installation Senait & Nahom | ሰናይት :: እና :: ናሆም | The Peacemaker & The Comforter, which interacts with Ethiopian artifacts in the museum’s collection.



Tsedaye Makonnen’s ‘Sanctuary :: መቅደስ :: Mekdes’ exhibition at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art honors resilience, motherhood, and solidarity, weaving connections across generations and cultures. (Photo by Brad Simpson, 2024, National Museum of African Art, Smithsonian Institution)

In a recent interview with Tadias, Makonnen reflected on her dual Ethiopian and Black American identity, describing how it informs her artistic vision: “This is Ethiopia’s moment,” she declared, celebrating the surge of Ethiopian representation in major U.S. art institutions.

Julie Mehretu: Ethiopia at Full Speed

Julie Mehretu’s history-making contribution to the BMW Art Car series was another milestone in 2024. As the first Ethiopian artist to design a BMW Art Car, Julie transformed a high-performance racing vehicle into a kinetic masterpiece. Her “performative painting” evolves with the car as it moves, symbolizing dynamic progress and transformation.



Julie Mehretu signs her BMW Art Car #20 at the world premiere on May 21, 2024, at the Centre Pompidou in Paris. (Photo: Courtesy of BMW)



World premiere of the BMW Art Car #20 by Julie Mehretu, Centre Pompidou, Paris, May 21, 2024. Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG and Julie Mehretu. (Photo: Andre Josselin © BMW AG)

Julie’s collaboration with BMW extends beyond the racetrack. She has launched the PanAfrican Translocal Media Workshops in partnership with Emmy-nominated producer Mehret Mandefro. This initiative fosters creativity across Africa, culminating in an exhibition at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in 2026.

Ethiopia’s Artistic Legacy at the Met and Walters Art Museum

This year also saw Ethiopia’s rich cultural heritage showcased in major exhibitions at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Walters Art Museum. The Met’s Africa & Byzantium exhibition highlighted Ethiopia’s pivotal role in the Byzantine world. Meanwhile, the Walters’ traveling exhibition Ethiopia at Crossroads delved into Ethiopia’s artistic traditions and their influence on contemporary works.



Photo by Anna Marie Kellen, courtesy of The Met



Photo by Anna Marie Kellen, courtesy of The Met

Tsedaye Makonnen, who served as the guest curator of contemporary art for the Walters exhibition, underscored the significance of this representation: “This show is not just for Ethiopians in Ethiopia, but also for the diaspora. It reflects our existence and ensures future generations see themselves in these spaces.”

A Defining Year for Ethiopian Art

From the illuminated halls of the Smithsonian to the dynamic artistry of Julie Mehretu’s BMW Art Car, 2024 has been a year of triumph for Ethiopian artists and for Ethiopia. These moments reflect not only the depth and diversity of Ethiopia’s cultural heritage but also its evolving influence on the global art scene.

As we look ahead, Tadias Magazine remains committed to chronicling the stories of Ethiopian artists and visionaries, ensuring their voices resonate worldwide. Here’s to another decade of groundbreaking achievements in Ethiopian art.

