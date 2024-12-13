Kamasi Washington & Ethiopian Dancers Groove to “Lesanu” on The Tonight Show

Kamasi Washington and Ethiopian Dancers light up The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a stunning blend of Jazz, Eskista, and Heritage, on Dec 12, 2024. (Photo: NBC)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: December 13th, 2024

New York (TADIAS) — Did you catch Kamasi Washington’s electrifying performance of “Lesanu” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon? If not, let us fill you in—because this wasn’t just any performance; it was a stunning celebration of Ethiopian culture on a global stage!

Accompanied by Ethiopian dancers performing eskista—the iconic dance that never fails to hype up a room—Washington’s music took on a new life. The choreography, created by Dereje Bekele and Bethlehem Bekele, beautifully showcased the diversity of Ethiopian dance traditions, with movements inspired by regions across the country.

The dancers were organized by Kinet Bet, a cultural organization founded by Bethlehem Bekele, which started as a passion project to teach Ethiopian cultural dances to youth while celebrating their heritage, identity, and wellness.

“Lesanu” is more than a jazz track—it’s a heartfelt tribute. Kamasi opens the song with a prayer in Amharic, dedicating it to a late friend. For Washington, Fearless Movement, the album featuring “Lesanu,” is all about embracing life, legacy, and the fluid connection between music and movement.

“My music isn’t typically associated with dance, but I wanted to push boundaries,” Washington said. And push them he did! Alongside his father Rickey Washington on flute and a powerhouse band, Washington created a fusion of jazz and Ethiopian rhythm that had Fallon’s audience mesmerized.

Whether you came for the eskista, the saxophone, or the soul, this performance was a moment of pride for Ethiopian Americans and music lovers alike.

Don’t miss the magic—watch the performance here and join the celebration of culture, connection, and Kamasi’s fearless movement!

