Amsalu Kassaw Becomes First Ethiopian American to Serve in Public Office in Colorado

Amsalu Kassaw addresses Aurora City Council during deliberations for his appointment to the at-large seat, marking a historic moment as the first Ethiopian American to hold public office in Colorado. (Photo: Sentinel)

Tadias Magazine

Updated: December 18, 2024

New York (TADIAS) – In a historic appointment, Amsalu Kassaw, an Ethiopian immigrant and long-time resident of Aurora, has been selected to fill an at-large vacancy on the Aurora City Council. This makes Kassaw the first Ethiopian American to hold public office in the state of Colorado and the first immigrant of color to serve on Aurora’s council.

Kassaw’s appointment was finalized on December 16, 2024, following a 6-4 vote by the city council to replace Dustin Zvonek, who resigned in October to pursue other professional opportunities. Kassaw, a Republican, was chosen over two other finalists: Danielle Lammon, a small business owner, and Jonathan McMillan, a community leader in violence prevention. He will be sworn in on January 13, 2025, and will serve until the completion of Zvonek’s term next fall.

“Aurora is more than a city to me,” Kassaw said. “It is a symbol of opportunity and diversity. I am deeply honored to serve the community that has been my home for the past 17 years.”

A Historic Milestone

Kassaw’s appointment marks a significant moment for Aurora, one of the most diverse cities in the United States, where one in five residents is foreign-born. While previous council members have been immigrants, Kassaw is the first from Ethiopia, reflecting the city’s diversity. His supporters have hailed his appointment as a milestone for representation in local government.

“This isn’t just about breaking barriers,” said Nebiyu Asfaw, a community leader in Aurora. “It’s about ensuring that our city council truly reflects the dynamism and inclusivity of Aurora itself.”

A Diverse Background

Kassaw, a lieutenant at the GEO Group-operated Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Aurora, brings a unique perspective to the council. His professional background includes leadership roles and advocacy for civic engagement, small business support, and international partnerships, such as fostering a sister-city relationship between Aurora and Adama, Ethiopia. His platform prioritizes public safety, homelessness, affordable housing, and community engagement.

A Contentious Appointment

Despite the historic nature of his appointment, Kassaw’s selection has not been without controversy. Partisan divisions have become a hallmark of Aurora’s officially nonpartisan council, and Kassaw’s Republican affiliation drew both praise and criticism. Councilmember Crystal Murillo, a Democrat, expressed her support for another candidate, citing their extensive experience in local government.

Kassaw’s stance on key issues such as homelessness and public safety aligns with the conservative “work-first” model advocated by Aurora’s Mayor Mike Coffman. However, he has also emphasized the importance of building trust between law enforcement and communities of color, acknowledging the need for increased communication and understanding.

Looking Ahead

Kassaw’s appointment comes at a time of heightened tension in Aurora, with the city grappling with issues such as police accountability and community division. During his remarks, he called for bipartisan collaboration and reaffirmed his commitment to serving all residents of Aurora.

“We still need that community connection,” Kassaw said. “That’s how we make progress together.”

As he prepares to take office, Kassaw’s supporters and detractors alike will be watching closely to see how he navigates Aurora’s complex political landscape and delivers on his promise to prioritize inclusion and progress.

International Implications

Kassaw’s rise to public office has also drawn attention from Ethiopian and immigrant communities nationwide and abroad. His appointment serves as a symbol of what is possible for immigrants in the United States and highlights the increasing visibility of Ethiopian Americans in civic leadership roles.

Kassaw’s swearing-in ceremony on January 13 is expected to draw significant local and national interest, as many view his story as an embodiment of Aurora’s spirit of opportunity and diversity.

