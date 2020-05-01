The Quarantine Tapes Featuring Artist Julie Mehretu

Julie Mehretu stands in her studio, in New York City. (Photo: Galerie Magazine)

The Quarantine Tapes

EPISODE SUMMARY

We hear from renowned New York City and Berlin based painter Julie Mehretu on today’s episode of The Quarantine Tapes.

EPISODE NOTES

Julie Mehretu’s work focuses on large scale layers of abstracted landscapes, as well as drawings and prints that depict the cumulative effects of urban socio-political changes. Today she speaks with Paul about her attraction to abstractions, ….“it’s a place of possibility where language can be invented, where a different form of imagination can appear and a different form of freedom.”

Urgency, anxiety and stillness – these are the words that Julie Mehretu has used to describe how she is seeing and feeling this pandemic. Listen to this episode to hear Julie and Paul unpack these words, and to hear about her obsession with Herman Melville’s classic Moby Dick – her go-to read for anxious quarantine nights.

Julie has shown her work extensively internationally, in both public and private collections, and is represented by Marian Goodman Gallery, NY.

—

