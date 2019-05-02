Photos: Chester Higgins Honored by Ethiopian School Readiness Initiative

Former New York Times photographer Chester Higgins who is a close friend of the Ethiopian community is behind some of the most spectacular photos of Ethiopia captured by an international photographer in the last five decades. (Courtesy photo/Facebook)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: May 2nd, 2019

New York (TADIAS) – Photographer Chester Higgins was honored by the Ethiopian School Readiness Initiative in New York city on Monday night.

The former New York Times photographer who is a close friend of the Ethiopian community is behind some of the most spectacular photos of Ethiopia captured by an international photographer in the last five decades, which include his timeless images of Lalibela, beautiful portraits of people in the Omo region, as well as enduring profiles of Emperor Haile Selassie and the late Poet Laureate of Ethiopia Tsegaye Gabre-Medhin.

In an article a few years ago, The New York Times lens blog noted that Chester “first went to Ethiopia in 1973, prompted by news that African heads of state were gathering for an Organization of African Unity meeting in Addis Ababa. On that trip, he met and photographed the emperor of Ethiopia, Haile Selassie, and other heads of state. Taken by the calm sense of self he found among the Ethiopian people, he returned the following year to see other parts of the country.”

Chester never stopped going back.

Below are photos from the event celebrating his work on Monday night:



(Courtesy photo/Facebook)



The Ethiopian School Readiness Initiative honores Chester Higgins on Monday, April 29th, 2019 in New York.(Courtesy photo/Facebook)



Chester Higgins honored by Ethiopian School Readiness Initiative on Monday, April 29th, 2019 in New York.(Courtesy photo/Facebook)

—

