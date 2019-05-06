Meet the 2019 Obama Foundation Fellows

Here are 20 reasons to be hopeful this week: The Obama Foundation just announced its new class of Obama Fellows — comprising of educators, organizers, problem-solvers, and entrepreneurs from around the world. (Photo: The Obama Foundation)

Press Release

The Obama Foundation Fellowship supports outstanding civic innovators—leaders who are working with their communities to create transformational change and addressing some of the world’s most pressing problems. The program selects 20 community-minded rising stars from around the world for a two-year, non-residential program, designed to amplify the impact of their work and inspire a wave of civic innovation.

Congratulations to the new class of @ObamaFoundation Fellows! Their work in every region of the globe is already making the world better, and I hope this experience helps them make an even bigger impact. https://t.co/azK2Y9Iw5c pic.twitter.com/tuKO1SFhSK — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 30, 2019

The second-ever class of Obama Foundation Fellows represents a diverse set of leaders who all model a powerful truth: that each of us has a role to play in making our communities better. These Fellows are building cultures of entrepreneurship in neighborhoods that need it most. They’re protecting our environment and ensuring we can live sustainably for generations to come. They’re showing the world that criminal justice can be restorative justice. And they’re proving that our most disadvantaged and disconnected communities can also be our most vital and innovative.

GET TO KNOW THE 2019 CLASS OF OBAMA FOUNDATION FELLOWS

