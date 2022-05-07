Publisher’s Message: Announcing Leave to Focus on Family Matters

Publisher’s Message:

Dear Tadias Readers,

After 20 years of uninterrupted service as publisher of Tadias Magazine, I am announcing today I will be taking a temporary leave to focus on personal and family matters.

As most of you know Tadias has always been a labor of love for me and very proud of the work we’ve done passionately over the years.

Needless to say (and God willing) I plan to return as soon as I can.

In the meantime, the website will continue to be periodically updated with timely news and information that’s relevant to our global audience.

If you have any questions or suggestions, please email info@tadias.com.

Thank you and best regards!

Liben Eabisa

Co-Founder & Publisher

Tadias Magazine

