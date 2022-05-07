Master Class with Haile Gerima

Haile Gerima (photo credit: Gezaw Tesfaye)

Updated: May 7th, 2022

New York (TADIAS) — A master class led by renowned Ethiopian filmmaker, Haile Gerima, will take place on Saturday, May 14 at 11:30am as part of Film at Lincoln Center Events & Talks during the 2022 New York African Film Festival. The event, which is free and open to the public will be held in the Elinor Bunin Munroe Amphitheater.

The class, titled “Cinema of Liberation: From Inception and Execution to Exhibition,” will center on the content, form, and aesthetics of liberation cinema, empowering one’s particular narrative logic and the construction of audiences for partnership in liberation.

