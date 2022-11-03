In Ethiopia Peace on the Horizon: Truce Agreed to End Hostilities

This week the Ethiopian government and TPLF announced that they have agreed on a permanent cessation of hostilities, hopefully bringing to an end a conflict that begun two years ago this month. The announcement was made by African Union chief mediator following talks between the two sides in South Africa. (Photo: Via Twitter/DIRCO South Africa)

The Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces have agreed on a permanent cessation of hostilities to end the war in the northern Tigrayan region.

The announcement was made by African Union chief mediator Olusegun Obasanjo following talks between the two sides in South Africa, Wednesday (Nov 2).

In the first briefing on the peace talks in South Africa, confirmed that both sides agreed on a “restoration services” and of “law and order,” of as well as an “unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.”

In addition to former Nigerian president Obasanjo, who represents the AU in the Horn of Africa, and former Kenyan leader Kenyatta, the mediation team also included former South African vice president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka…

