Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund Announces Board Vacancy

The Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund is a U.S.-based non-profit organization established to mobilize the Ethiopian Diaspora to raise funds and support Ethiopian projects at home. (Courtesy image)

Tadias Magazine

Published: Friday, November 18th, 2022

New York (TADIAS) – The Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund (EDTF) is recruiting new board members.

The U.S.-based non-profit said in an announcement that it’s currently seeking applicants who wish to serve on its board.

EDTF was established four years ago to mobilize the Ethiopian Diaspora to raise funds and support“inclusive development projects” in Ethiopia.

According to the press release the organization said it’s looking for “experience and skills necessary for board level positions, which may include, but not limited to, prior board or nonprofit experience, professional leadership, etc. Additionally, demonstration of skills consistent with the needs of the board, including fundraising, project management, finance, governance, etc.”

Anyone interested in applying for a position on EDTF’s board should visit their website at www.ethiopiatrustfund.org

