Watch: Obama’s Message to Class of 2020

“If the world is going to get better, it’s up to you,” former president Barack Obama said in his address to high school students missing their graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus on May 16. (Getty Images)

The Washington Post

Obama Says U.S. Leaders Have Botched Pandemic Response

Former president Barack Obama criticized the nation’s leaders for mishandling the response to the pandemic.

“If the world is going to get better, it’s up to you,” former president Barack Obama said in his address to graduating high school students on May 16.

Watch: Obama’s message to the class of 2020 in 2 minutes, 20 seconds

