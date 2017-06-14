Art in NYC This Week: Julie Mehretu ‘Uptown’ at the Wallach Art Gallery

(Courtesy Image: The Wallach Art Gallery and Culture Mag)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

June 14th, 2017

New York (TADIAS) — Last month Ethiopian-American artist Julie Mehretu was inducted into the prestigious American Academy of Arts and Letters. The Academy, which is chartered by the U.S. Congress, was established in 1898 “as an honor society of the country’s leading architects, artists, composers, and writers.” According to the organization’s website: “The Academy seeks to foster and sustain an interest in Literature, Music, and the Fine Arts by administering over 70 awards and prizes, exhibiting art and manuscripts, funding performances of new works of musical theater, and purchasing artwork for donation to museums across the country.”

This week Julie Mehretu and Jessica Rankin’s art works are also featured at Columbia University’s Wallach Art Gallery. The exhibition, aptly titled “Uptown,” inaugurates the gallery’s new space in Harlem at 125th Street and Broadway.

“Uptown showcases established and mid-career artists alongside emerging talent from Harlem, El Barrio, Washington Heights and all neighborhoods in between,” the gallery announced. “With this initiative, the Wallach Art Gallery joins northern Manhattan’s vibrant art scene. Uptown celebrates these neighborhoods long at the vanguard in nurturing vital, internationally recognized art.”

—

If You Go:

SPECIAL EVENTS AT THE WALLACH ART GALLERY

615 W. 129th St

(Enter on W. 125th street, just west of Broadway)

Uptown exhibit is open from June 2 – August 20, 2017

All programs are free and open to the public.

More info at columbia.edu.

—

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.