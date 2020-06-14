Watch: Kelela’s “Rewind” Among 10 Songs That Tell Stories Of The Black Experience

Ethiopian American singer and songwriter Kelela (KELELA MIZANEKRISTOS) during Made In America Music Festival at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. (NME)

It has been a long week and a half. Black Lives Matter protesters have taken to the streets not only in Denver but all over the world after the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

While people use their voices to speak up, others seek to understand this moment and the long history that has led up to it. Whether you want to read about the black experience or listen to people of all colors and creeds share their perspectives, now is the time to expand your horizon and educate yourself.

We have compiled a playlist of modern black musicians whose music powerfully tells their story and their experiences. These songs, which range from R&B to Dance to Rap, are black stories of joy, love, police brutality and hope.

These 10 songs are just the beginning. When you’re ready for the next level, you can explore this 50-song Spotify playlist.

Kelela, “Rewind”

2015′s “Hallucinogen” EP was packed with underground club bangers. Ethiopian-American singer Kelela created bass-heavy dance music with sad girl lyrics, deftly proving that black women don’t just create R&B, they are versatile and span across music genres.

—

