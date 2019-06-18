« Summer Previews of Ethiopian Art in the Diaspora – Media Roundup

PM Abiy’s Father Ahmed Ali Dies at 105

Published by Tadias Magazine June 18th, 2019 in Podcast. Closed
Ahmed Ali, father of Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed, passed away on Monday, June 17th at the age of 105, according to the state affiliated Fana Broadcasting. (Photo: @fanatelevision/Twitter)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: June 18th, 2019

New York (TADIAS) — Prime Minister PM Abiy Ahmed’s father Ahmed Ali died Monday afternoon, state media reports. He was 105 years old.

According to Fana Broadcasting the PM’s father passed away while receiving treatment at a hospital in Jima.

Citing the Agaro town government communication affairs office in Jima Fana reports that Mr. Ahmed will be buried on Tuesday.


