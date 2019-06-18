PM Abiy’s Father Ahmed Ali Dies at 105

Ahmed Ali, father of Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed, passed away on Monday, June 17th at the age of 105, according to the state affiliated Fana Broadcasting. (Photo: @fanatelevision/Twitter)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: June 18th, 2019

New York (TADIAS) — Prime Minister PM Abiy Ahmed’s father Ahmed Ali died Monday afternoon, state media reports. He was 105 years old.

According to Fana Broadcasting the PM’s father passed away while receiving treatment at a hospital in Jima.

Citing the Agaro town government communication affairs office in Jima Fana reports that Mr. Ahmed will be buried on Tuesday.

Ahmed Ali, father of #Ethiopia-n PM Abiy Ahmed, died today. He will be laid to rest Tue, according to Agarow Wereda, communication office. pic.twitter.com/a0OyvLWhRX — FANA BROADCASTING C (@fanatelevision) June 17, 2019

—

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.