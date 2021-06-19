For Juneteenth in New York City, Helina Metaferia’s Mural Celebrates Black Women

Helina Metaferia, Headdress 21 (2021). (Courtesy of the artist)

Artnet News

10 New Murals Will Pop Up Across New York This Summer Thanks to a New Professional Development Initiative for Black Artists

The first piece will be unveiled in Brooklyn this weekend in celebration of Juneteenth.

This weekend, on Juneteenth, a new mural celebrating the labor of Black women activists will be unveiled in Brooklyn.

The work of Harlem- and Brooklyn-based artist and activist Helina Metaferia, the mural depicts a fellow young creator, Wildcat Ebony Brown, atop a picture of a plinth; collaged throughout the scene are archival photos of civil rights-era protests and pictures culled from old Ethiopian and Kenyan travel magazines. A small text reads, “Where would democracy be without Black women?” It will be located at the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Art in Fort Greene.

The idea, Metaferia told Artnet News, is to “amplify the people in my life that are doing amazing work yet are often chastised in the media. [It’s about] reclaiming that image and offering another perspective on these activists in a way they can essentially get their power back.”

The piece will be revealed this weekend amid a flurry of other events scheduled for Juneteenth Jubilee 2021, a free outdoor event co-sponsored by arts organizations The Blacksmiths and the Wide Awakes that Metaferia—a member of the latter group—helped organize.

Metaferia’s mural is the first of 10 public artworks set to appear across New York’s five boroughs this summer through Not a Monolith, a new professional development initiative for Black artists organized by ArtBridge, an initiative that works to transform New York City’s many miles of construction fencing and scaffolding into a venue for art.

Read the full article at news.artnet.com »

—

Related:

ART TALK: Helina Metaferia’s Solo Debut with Addis Fine Art at 2021 Frieze NYC

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.