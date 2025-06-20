The Classical Theatre of Harlem Presents the Lost Ethiopian Epic Memnon

The Classical Theatre of Harlem brings the mythical Ethiopian hero Memnon to life on stage at Marcus Garvey Park, reimagining an ancient epic with a modern Harlem lens. Performances run July 5–27, 2025. (Photos: Courtesy of CTHNYC)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: June 20th, 2025

New York (TADIAS) – This summer, Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park becomes the stage for an epic rarely told in Greek mythology: the story of Memnon, the mythical Ethiopian king who rode to Troy’s defense during the Trojan War. Presented by the Classical Theatre of Harlem as part of its annual Uptown Shakespeare in the Park series, the play runs from July 5th through 27th at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater. Performances are free to the public.

Written by award-winning playwright Will Power and directed by the Classical Theatre of Harlem’s Artistic Director Carl Cofield, Memnon reimagines a nearly forgotten chapter of classical mythology—one rooted in the ancient Greek epic Aethiopis, a lost continuation of Homer’s Iliad.

Scholars have long debated the historical and symbolic significance of Memnon. While often overshadowed by Greco-Roman figures, his presence in mythic texts, ancient art, and historical commentary points to a long-standing cultural acknowledgment of Ethiopian—and by extension, African—agency within the classical imagination.

Memnon tells the story of a king of “Aethiopia”—a term used by the ancient Greeks to describe Africans in general, south of Egypt. The production reimagines this origin story by centering an Ethiopian hero within the Trojan War saga. Set in Harlem, it draws added resonance from the neighborhood’s deep connections to the Diaspora and its legacy as a center of Black culture.

A Hero from Africa

In Greek mythology, Memnon was the son of Eos, the goddess of dawn, and Tithonus, a Trojan prince. Leading an army of Aethiopians, Memnon arrives in Troy following the death of Hector, offering both military might and moral leadership. Known for his valor, humility, and sense of justice, Memnon’s legend parallels—and ultimately collides with—that of Achilles.

Their fateful duel, described in the ancient Posthomerica and visually immortalized in classical vase paintings, ends in Memnon’s death. But the gods, moved by his mother’s grief, grant him immortality—a divine recognition of his nobility and sacrifice.

In this 21st-century retelling, Power’s script combines rhythmic verse, original choreography by Tiffany Rea-Fisher, and live music to deliver a dynamic theatrical experience. The production marks the East Coast premiere of Memnon, which made its debut at the Getty Villa in California last summer to strong acclaim.

A Myth for Our Time

As global audiences reassess the stories that shape civilization, Memnon prompts reflection on who is remembered—and why. The Ethiopian king’s journey from near obscurity in classical curricula to center stage in Harlem highlights the power of art to recover overlooked histories and inspire new conversations about the past and present.

–

If You Go:

Memnon runs July 5–27, 2025

Marcus Garvey Park, Harlem,

Free admission | Performances Tues–Sun, 8:30 PM (Fridays at 9 PM)

Preshow events on select evenings at 7 PM

Learn more at www.cthnyc.org

Join the conversation on X and Facebook.