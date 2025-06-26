Wayna Live at Lincoln Center: GRAMMY-Nominated Artist Returns With New Album at Summer for the City

GRAMMY-nominated artist Wayna makes her Lincoln Center debut in New York on July 10, performing songs from her long-awaited fourth LP as part of Summer for the City. (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: June 26th, 2025

New York (TADIAS) – Tadias is proud to spotlight singer-songwriter Wayna, who will perform at Lincoln Center’s Summer for the City series on Thursday, July 10th at 7:30 PM at the David Rubenstein Atrium. The show marks Wayna’s Lincoln Center debut and celebrates the release of her much-anticipated fourth LP — her first in over a decade.

Born in Addis Ababa and raised in the U.S., Wayna has long blended her Ethiopian roots with a soulful, socially conscious sound. Her music — a dynamic mix of soul, R&B, and world influences — has earned widespread acclaim, including a GRAMMY nomination in 2009 for her breakout song Loving You from her debut album Moments of Clarity.

Since then, she has released several acclaimed projects, toured with icons like Stevie Wonder (who called her “incredible”), and served the music community as a National Trustee for the GRAMMYs and co-creator of the GRAMMY Award for Best Song for Social Change. She is also a two-time All Africa Music Awards nominee.

Wayna’s return to the stage is not only a celebration of her new work but also a continuation of her bold, genre-crossing music. As Billboard noted, she’s truly “a stand out artist.”

This free indoor concert is part of Lincoln Center’s citywide summer celebration. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience this special evening of music and storytelling.

–

If You Go:

Event Details:

David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center

Thursday, July 10, 2025 @ 7:30 PM

Free entry — General Admission or Fast Track options available.

More info: www.lincolncenter.org/series/summer-for-the-city

Join the conversation on X and Facebook.