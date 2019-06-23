Ethiopia News Update: Army Chief Shot | Coup Attempt in Amhara Region Failed

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says the country's defense chief of staff has been shot following unrest in the northern Amhara region. (BBC)

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says the country’s defence chief of staff has been shot following unrest in the northern Amhara region.

Appearing on TV dressed in military fatigues, Mr Abiy also said several officials had been killed in an attack in the Amhara regional capital Bahir Dar.

Earlier the government said there had been an “attempted coup” in Amhara.

Reports say the internet is down in the country.

Residents in Bahir Dar reported hearing heavy gunfire.

The US state department said it was also aware of reports of gunfire in the national capital Addis Ababa.

What happened?

Mr Abiy said that Chief of Staff General Seare Mekonnen had been attacked by “mercenaries”.

He did not give any details about his condition.

He also said that some officials in Amhara had been in a meeting when they were shot and killed “by their colleagues”.

Mr Abiy’s spokesman Negussu Tilahun earlier said that the coup plotters had attempted to oust Ambachew Mekonnen, the head of the Amhara regional government.

Efforts were under way to apprehend them, he said.

Ethiopia says coup attempt in Amhara region has failed (CNN)



Officials say the coup attempt occurred in Bahir Dar in northern Ethiopia. (Google map)

Ethiopian officials say a coup attempt on Saturday against the Amhara regional government has failed.

“We confirm there has been a coup attempt against the leadership of the Amhara regional state,” said Ethiopian Press Secretary Negussu Tilahun.

He said the coup attempt in Bahir Dar, the regional capital, had failed.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a tweet that federal police have been authorized to “take action on the instigators.”

It was not immediately known who was behind the failed coup.

Separately, the US Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a security alert saying it is aware of shots being fired in the capital, as well as violence in and around Bahir Dar.

